Marvel Fans Assemble! Disney Reveals More Details About Avengers Campus

The grand opening of Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris is less than a month away, and more details continue to be released as the Park prepares for this exciting event.

Avengers Campus will open to the general public on July 20, 2022, and we recently reported that Infinity and Magic Plus Annual Passholders will be able to enjoy exclusive previews of the land from July 16 to July 19 with prior reservation.

It was recently reported that Cast Members would also have exclusive preview events earlier. The first event will be from July 2 to July 7, when Cast Members can experience the land but won’t be allowed to take photos or videos. However, from July 11 to July 14, Cast Members will get a second preview event where they can explore Avengers Campus with their friends and family, with no restrictions as of today.

With the latest update of the Disneyland Paris official app, Guests can now see Avengers Campus on the map of the Park, with the different attractions, characters, entertainment offerings, and restaurants that will be available once the land opens.

The @Marvel Avengers Campus area is now available on the Walt Disney Studios Park map within the official @DisneylandParis mobile app!

PYM Kitchen, the all-you-can-eat buffet restaurant at the Campus, will have a cost of 42 € for adults and 30 € for children, roughly $45 for adults and $32 for children

Meanwhile, Stark Factory, the in-Campus quick service option, will offer salads at 8.50 € (roughly $9), with sides at about 3.30 € (about $3.50), pasta at 13 € (approximately $14), and pizzas at 14 € (about $15).

Stark Factory, the in-Campus quick service option, will offer salads at 8.50 € (roughly $9), with sides at about 3.30 € (about $3.50), pasta at 13 € (approximately $14), and pizzas at 14 € (about $15).

Cast Members and performers continue their training at the land, as we can see on a video posted by Disneyland Paris bons plans (@Disneylandpbp), where performers are practicing their stunts for a show similar to the one in Disney California Adventure.

Stuntmen practice on top of the building that will house the "Spider-Man WEB Adventure" attraction!

Meanwhile, CHILLOWFY (@CHILLOWFY) shared a video where we can hear the audio tests for this same show being run at night. The original video was posted by Theme Park Travellers (@TParkTravellers) on their YouTube Channel, which you can see by clicking here.

[EXCLUSIVE] First look at Avengers Campus at night with the Spider-Man show audio being tested, the video has been taken by @TParkTravellers

⚠️ [EXCLUSIVE] First look at Avengers Campus at night with the Spider-Man show audio being tested, the video has been taken by @TParkTravellers and you can see the entire video here : https://t.co/N9pVcE42AW #AvengersCampus #DisneylandParis30 https://t.co/A35CpKaJlV pic.twitter.com/QpxyL3QI2B — CHILLOWFY || Avengers Campus ❤️ (@CHILLOWFY) June 19, 2022

We are beyond excited to see Avengers Campus nearer to completion each day and can’t wait to experience a superhero adventure as soon as the land opens its gates.

When visiting Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris, Guests will be able to join forces with their favorite superheroes and help them in missions to protect the Earth. The land will be home to two attractions, Spider-Man W.E.B. Adventure and Avengers Assemble: Flight Force, where Guests will be able to meet Iron Man as one of the most advanced animatronics in Disney Parks worldwide. Guests can also shop for all their superhero needs at the different stores and enjoy an Avenger-worthy meal at PYM Kitchen, Stark Factory, and the food trucks around the Campus.

With characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe like Loki, Captain America, Hawkeye, Kate Bishop, The Eternals, Shang-Chi, Moon Knight, Scarlet Witch, America Chavez, and Ms. Marvel arriving at Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure, we can’t wait to see who will make an appearance at Avengers Campus in Walt Disney Studios Park.

Disneyland Paris is currently celebrating it’s 30th-anniversary, bringing Guests buckets of Disney magic across Disneyland Park, Walt Disney Studios Park, and Disney Village. Despite new shows like Disney D-light — the drone pre-show to the Disney Illuminations fireworks — and character cavalcade such as Dream… and Shine Brighter! in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle, perhaps the most enticing aspect of the three-decade celebration is the opening of Disney Parks’ second Avengers Campus.

Are you excited to explore Avengers Campus once it opens? Let us know in the comments below!