Disneyland Paris Releases New Details as Avengers Campus Nears Completion

As Avengers Campus nears its completion, Disneyland Paris continues to release new details about the expansion that has Guests eager to explore the amazing possibilities found in the second location of the Avengers Campus.

We recently reported on the latest updates of the rides that will be found in Avengers Campus, Avengers Assemble: Flight Force, which will be a reimagined version of Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster, and Spider-Man W.E.B. Adventure, Disneyland Paris’ renamed version of WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure, in Disney California Adventure.

Disneyland Paris recently added new details on the Park’s website regarding the land’s dining offerings, including a quick-service restaurant and a buffet-style sit-down restaurant.

Stark Factory will be a quick-service restaurant offering different kinds of pasta, salad, and pizza, perfect for the cravings of America Chavez. This location will also house a high-tech workspace where Super Heroes can go to build and repair their gear, and Guests can satisfy their appetite for invention.

Guests will also be able to enjoy PYM Kitchen’s size-defying offerings in a new buffet-style restaurant, offering unusually-sized main courses and desserts prepared by a team of super-smart chefs using Ant-Man and The Wasp’s PYM Particle shrinking and growing technology.

On Twitter, we have seen significant progress on the Avengers Campus facilities as the land readies to welcome Guests into their next exciting adventure.

Adri Dlp (@Adri_dlp_reveur) has posted images of new greenery added to the Campus with most of the facades and facilities already completed.

More and more greenery is appearing everyday and this side appears to be almost completed

#AvengersCampus #disneylandparis #DisneylandParis30

More and more greenery is appearing everyday and this side appears to be almost completed

As well as a nearly completed entrance to the land.

The entrance area of Avengers Campus seems now completed

#AvengersCampus #disneyland #disneylandparis #DisneylandParis30

And even a video of performing Cast Members being trained on the roof of Spider-Man W.E.B. Adventure, readying to meet the new recruits into the Campus.

[EXCLUSIVE] Here is a video when you can see the Avengers Campus performers begin their training on the roof of the Web Slingers attraction! Welcome again recruits!

#AvengersCampus #DisneylandParis30 #disneylandparis

[EXCLUSIVE] Here is a video when you can see the Avengers Campus performers begin their training on the roof of the Web Slingers attraction! Welcome again recruits!

CHILLOWFY || Avengers Campus Lover (@CHILLOWFY) posted a video where Guests can hear F.R.I.D.A.Y. welcoming them into Avengers Campus, saying they have been expecting them as audio tests are being run in the Park.

"Welcome to the Avengers Campus, we've been waiting for you, I am F.R.I.D.A.Y"

"Bienvenue à l'Avengers Campus, nous vous attendions, je suis F.R.I.D.A.Y"

At Avengers Campus, Guests will be able to meet Black Panther, Thor, Spider-Man, Iron Man, Captain America, and many other Avengers who will be patrolling the streets alongside their Avengers Deployment Vehicle, looking for their next super recruit.

With characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe like Loki, Captain America, Hawkeye, Kate Bishop, The Eternals, Shang-Chi, and Moon Knight arriving at Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure, we can’t wait to see who else will make an appearance at Avengers Campus in Walt Disney Studios Park.

Regarding the new Avengers Campus expansion at Disneyland Paris, Disney Parks Blog explained: