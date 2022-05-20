Disney Changes Spider-Man Attraction Name at New Avengers Campus

At Disneyland Paris, Guests are gearing up to learn of the opening day of Avengers Campus at Walt Disney Studios Park. The land has been under construction for a couple of years now and is set to debut this summer following Disney California Adventure’s debut last June!

At DCA, Guests can enjoy WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure which is the newest interactive ride that can be found at Disney California Adventure Park and puts you right in the heart of Avengers Campus.

Your adventure begins at Avengers Headquarters in the WEB — Worldwide Engineering Brigade — facility, where Peter Parker (played by actor Tom Holland) is going to show you some of the exciting new technology being designed by young geniuses from around the world — including his new robotic sidekick, the Spider-Bot. Unfortunately, things go a little haywire during the presentation.

Disney describes the attraction as:

Embark on an action-packed adventure alongside the amazing Spider-Man! When Peter Parker’s helpful but otherwise buggy Spider-Bots get stuck in replication mode and escape from a WEB Workshop, Spider-Man must stop the rampaging robots before they wreak total techno-havoc across Avengers Campus. Problem is, they’re rapidly leveling up and becoming tough to beat!

Your task? Hop aboard a WEB Slinger vehicle and help weave a frenzied web to trap these friendly neighborhood sidekicks in true Spidey style. It’s up to you to unleash your inner hero and save the Campus from complete chaos!

WEB SLINGERS is an interactive 3D ride that puts the Disney Park Guest right in the center of the action. It can best be compared to Toy Story Midway Mania! — found on Pixar Pier in California Adventure. Like the targets you shoot in Midway Mania, the more Spider-Bots you destroy, the more points you score. However, unlike Toy Story Midway Mania, WEB SLINGERS is a fully immersive attraction.

Disneyland Paris will have a similar version of the attraction in their Avengers Campus, but it looks like the ride will undergo a name change. DLP Dream (@DreamDlp) stated:

NEWS ALERT! The official name of the Spider-Man attraction at Disneyland Paris’ Avengers Campus land will be “Spider-Man WEB Adventure”.

🚨ALERTE INFO ! Le nom officiel de l’attraction Spider-Man du land Avengers Campus de Disneyland Paris sera "Spider-Man W.E.B. Adventure". pic.twitter.com/emPFKfc1WW — DLP Dream (@DreamDlp) May 20, 2022

Similar to Disneyland Resort, Walt Disney Studios Park’s Avengers Campus will feature Spider-Man WEB Adventure, Doctor Strange: Journey Into the Mystic Arts, and an anxiously-awaited Iron Man retheme of Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith. Even as concept art and ride details have been trickling in, the name of the future superhero attraction has remained unknown.

As we have reported, Disneyland Paris Communication Officer, Clément Gonier (@cgonier), has shared the new television commercial which quietly features the new name of the Marvel retheme.

Here’s your first look at the epic TV ad of Avengers Campus at @DisneylandParis! Opening this Summer

Here’s your first look at the epic TV ad of Avengers Campus at @DisneylandParis! Opening this Summer 💥 pic.twitter.com/JzsuZZAkLg — Clément Gonier (@cgonier) May 12, 2022

In the video, we saw a new name debut: Avengers Assemble: Flight Force.

More on Disneyland Paris

The Park that started as Euro Disney and then transformed into Disneyland Paris with Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studio Park has grown so much over the past 30 years, and now as the Park continues to expand we are finally able to kick off the amazing celebrations of the 30th anniversary. Sleeping Beauty Castle is now lit with LED lighting, the decor is in place, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and the rest of the gang have their outfits ready, Illuminations returned, and there is an all-new song for the celebration that sends a party down Main Street, U.S.A.! And that is just the tip of the iceberg, we haven’t even discussed the new drone technology that lit up the night sky.

Most recently, we discussed all of the new offerings that Guests can expect to see when they visit. You can click here to learn more about what is being offered. In short, there is new packaging on everything, from water bottles to sandwich boxes, the After Glow show illuminates Sleeping Beauty Castle with an amazing drone experience, The all-new Dream… and Shine Brighter has also debuted, and so much more.

At Disneyland Paris, lots of changes are coming to Walt Disney Studios and their Disneyland Park, with the 30th anniversary. Walt Disney Studios is adding a massive addition that will include Star Wars, Marvel, and Frozen, as well as their very own Avengers Campus, which will be the first section to open in the Park.

We have recently seen Disney’s Sequoia Lodge reopen while the Disneyland Paris Resort continues to undergo a refurbishment. On top of that, we have seen price increases for pins! The Disneyland Paris app has also changed; read more on that here. Disney Stars on Parade is also back at Disneyland Park now that the holidays are over! Guests looking to skip the line can also purchase Premier Access, which is a pay-per-ride system that allows Guests to skip the standby line.

Disneyland Paris’s Space Mountain, which is currently Hyperspace Mountain, will be closed from May 30 to June 10, most likely so it can be reverted back to its original version. RC Racer will be closed from June 13 to 17 June. The two other attractions, La Cabane des Robinson and Les Mystères du Nautilus are closed, and both do not have an official return date yet. For more on Disneyland Paris’s refurbishment schedule, click here.

What do you think of the new attraction name?

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Disneyland Resort, including Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, and the Downtown Disney District. Or what about Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!