Disneyland Paris Announces Preview Days For New Avengers Campus

Guests are eager to explore the second location of Avengers Campus at Walt Disney Studios Park in Disneyland Paris. With a recent announcement, select Guests will be able to enjoy their own superhero adventure before the new land officially opens.

As we previously reported, the preview event will be exclusive to Magic Plus and Infinity Passholders, the two most expensive tiers in the Parisian Annual Pass system, allowing them to experience the epic new land before anyone else, with prior reservation.

Thanks to new information shared by DLP Dream (@DreamDlp), we now know that the dates for this event will be from July 16 to July 19 for Infinity Passholders and from July 17 to July 19 for Magic Plus Passholders. Guests will be able to explore Avengers Campus from 9:30 am to 9:00 pm from June 16 through June 18 and from 9:30 am to 8:00 pm on June 19. Reservations for this event will open on June 30.

NEWS ALERT! Infinity and Magic Plus Annual Pass members will be able to preview the Marvel Avengers Campus land from July 16 (from July 17 for Magic Plus) to July 19 from 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. (8 p.m. on July 19)! Reservations will open on June 30.

⚠️ALERTE INFO ! Les membres Pass Annuel Infinty et Magic Plus pourront découvrir en avant première le land Marvel Avengers Campus du 16 (à partir du 17 pour les Magic Plus) au 19 juillet prochain de 9h30 à 21h (20h le 19 juillet) ! Les réservations ouvriront le 30 juin prochain. pic.twitter.com/VKGFRJA9Db — DLP Dream (@DreamDlp) June 15, 2022

Avengers Campus will open to the general public on July 20, 2022, welcoming Guests of all ages to explore their own superhero stories and join Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

During these preview days, Guests can expect to experience the different dining offerings Guests will be able to find at Avengers Campus, like Stark Factory and PYM Kitchen, as well as the attractions Guests will find at the land, like Spider-Man W.E.B. Adventure, Disneyland Paris’ renamed version of WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure, in Disney California Adventure, and Avengers Assemble: Flight Force, where Guests will be able to meet Iron Man as one of the most advanced animatronics in Disney Parks worldwide.

More on Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris

Guests are eager to visit Avengers Campus and experience new adventures, joining forces with their favorite superheroes and helping them in missions to protect the Earth. With characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe like Loki, Captain America, Hawkeye, Kate Bishop, The Eternals, Shang-Chi, Moon Knight, Scarlet Witch, America Chavez, and Ms. Marvel arriving at Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure, we can’t wait to see who will make an appearance at Avengers Campus in Walt Disney Studios Park.

The official Disneyland Paris News website describes Avengers Campus as follows:

Marvel Avengers Campus opens at Disneyland Paris on 07.20.2022, with the promise to empower guests to take an active role alongside Earth’s Mightiest Heroes and live out their own heroic story. Marvel Avengers Campus is an entirely reimagined universe dedicated to discovering, recruiting and training the next generation of Heroes, right here, right now in Disneyland Paris. Everyone is invited to join the action – teaming up with the Avengers and their allies throughout the land; slinging webs like Spider-Man; flying into space with Iron Man and Captain Marvel; and suiting up and re-fueling in true Super Hero fashion. Opening as part of the 30th Anniversary celebration of Disneyland Paris, Marvel Avengers Campus is the next key milestone in Walt Disney Studios Park multi-year transformation plan and represents the Resort’s next level of exceptional guest experiences. With Marvel Avengers Campus and Disney Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel, Disneyland Paris is poised to be the ULTIMATE destination for Marvel fans to live an immersive experience among their favourite Super Heroes.

More on Disneyland Paris

Disneyland Paris is currently celebrating it’s 30th-anniversary, bringing Guests buckets of Disney magic across Disneyland Park, Walt Disney Studios Park, and Disney Village. Despite new shows like Disney D-light — the drone pre-show to the Disney Illuminations fireworks — and character cavalcade such as Dream… and Shine Brighter! in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle, perhaps the most enticing aspect of the three-decade celebration is the opening of Disney Parks’ second Avengers Campus.

Are you excited to visit Avengers Campus once it opens? Will you be able to attend this special preview event? Let us know in the comments below!