Disneyland Paris Teases Preview Event For Avengers Campus

Disneyland Paris recently teased an upcoming special event in which Annual Passholders will be able to experience a preview of the highly anticipated Avengers Campus at Walt Disney Studios Park. Not many details have been released regarding the event at the moment, except for the fact that Magic Plus and Infinity Passholders, the two most expensive tiers in the Parisian Annual Pass system, will be able to experience the epic new land before anyone else, with prior reservation.

More information will be released by Disneyland Paris on June 15th.

Preview dates of the @Marvel Avengers Campus will take place by reservation for members of the Infinity and Magic Plus Annual Pass. @DisneylandParis invites you to check back on June 15 2022 for more details!

Des journées de Pré-ouverture du @Marvel Avengers Campus auront lieu sur réservation pour les membres Pass Annuel Infinity et Magic Plus. @DisneylandParis vous donne rendez-vous le 15 juin 2022 pour plus de détails ! 🦸‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/vgMGulVknZ — Disneyland Paris bons plans (@Disneylandpbp) May 31, 2022

Let’s remember that the official opening date for Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris will be July 20, 2022.

Among other announcements regarding the epic new land, Guests can expect to experience the different dining offerings Guests will be able to find at Avengers Campus, like Stark Factory and PYM Kitchen, as well as the attractions Guests will find at the land, like Spider-Man W.E.B. Adventure, Disneyland Paris’ renamed version of WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure, in Disney California Adventure, and Avengers Assemble: Flight Force, where Guests will be able to meet Iron Man as one of the most advanced animatronics in Disney Parks worldwide.

Guests are eager to visit Avengers Campus and experience new adventures, joining forces with their favorite superheroes and helping them in missions to protect the Earth. With characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe like Loki, Captain America, Hawkeye, Kate Bishop, The Eternals, Shang-Chi, Moon Knight, Scarlet Witch, and America Chavez arriving at Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure, we can’t wait to see who will make an appearance at Avengers Campus in Walt Disney Studios Park.

The official Disneyland Paris News website describes Avengers Campus as follows:

Marvel Avengers Campus opens at Disneyland Paris on 07.20.2022, with the promise to empower guests to take an active role alongside Earth’s Mightiest Heroes and live out their own heroic story. Marvel Avengers Campus is an entirely reimagined universe dedicated to discovering, recruiting and training the next generation of Heroes, right here, right now in Disneyland Paris. Everyone is invited to join the action – teaming up with the Avengers and their allies throughout the land; slinging webs like Spider-Man; flying into space with Iron Man and Captain Marvel; and suiting up and re-fueling in true Super Hero fashion. Opening as part of the 30th Anniversary celebration of Disneyland Paris, Marvel Avengers Campus is the next key milestone in Walt Disney Studios Park multi-year transformation plan and represents the Resort’s next level of exceptional guest experiences. With Marvel Avengers Campus and Disney Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel, Disneyland Paris is poised to be the ULTIMATE destination for Marvel fans to live an immersive experience among their favourite Super Heroes. Imagine helping Spider-Man on a mission where you can shoot webs from your wrists, saving the universe at high speed along with Iron Man and Captain Marvel, training with Okoye and the Dora Milaje, seeing Black Widow fight evil forces, dancing with the Guardians of the Galaxy… and so much more!

Disneyland Paris is currently celebrating it’s 30th-anniversary, bringing Guests buckets of Disney magic across Disneyland Park, Walt Disney Studios Park, and Disney Village. Despite new shows like Disney D-light — the drone pre-show to the Disney Illuminations fireworks — and character cavalcade such as Dream… and Shine Brighter! in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle, perhaps the most enticing aspect of the three-decade celebration is the opening of Disney Parks’ second Avengers Campus.

