Popular Character Returns to Disney Parks With New Look

After a trip to Ta Lo, Shang Chi is returning to Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure! Guests can meet one of their favorite heroes with a fantastic new outfit and all the power of the ten rings for a limited time.

Disney Parks (@disneyparks) recently posted a video on their TikTok account announcing the return of Shang Chi with the character’s signature humor.

You can see the video or click here to watch it.

Shang-Chi has returned to Avengers Campus from Ta Lo, wielding the power of the Ten Rings #Disney #DisneyParks #ShangChi #AvengersCampus #DisneyCaliforniaAdventure

We’ve recently seen videos of Guests who have encountered Sam Wilson in his Captain America costume, meeting Guests as he patrols Avengers Campus.

It’s exciting to see these popular characters returning to the Park for Guests to meet them and interact with them, especially if they didn’t have the chance to do so when they made their debut in the highly immersive land.

Guest have also been able to meet Moon Knight, Scarlet Witch, America Chavez, and Ms. Marvel while they explore Avengers Campus and enjoy their own superhero adventures at the Park.

Since Disney Parks resumed character interactions, Disneyland has been making the most of these experiences, adding lots of new characters recently, including Mirabel from Encanto, who has appeared at both Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure, Boba Fett and Fennec Shand, who are now roaming the Black Spire Outpost at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, Darth Vader, who recently returned to the Star Wars Launch Bay at Tomorrowland, and Buzz Lightyear, who will make appearances around Tomorrowland looking for new fuel sources to help the Star Command.

For fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, visiting Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure is a dream come true. Being able to meet and interact with some of their favorite superheroes, enjoy size-defying food and drink offerings from across the galaxy, and ride the two attractions in the compound, WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure and Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT!

