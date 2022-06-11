Fan-Favorite ‘Star Wars’ Character Will Arrive at Disneyland For a Limited Time

“We meet again, at last.”

Fans of the Star Wars franchise will soon have more reasons to visit Disneyland Resort, as one of the most popular characters will return to the Park for a limited time.

Since the Disney Parks Blog shared the exciting announcement that Guests would be able to meet more characters from the Star Wars universe, fans of the franchise have been eager to learn who would make an appearance at the Park next.

Well, starting tomorrow, Disneyland Guests will be able to meet Darth Vader himself, who will return to Tomorrowland for a limited time.

The announcement was made through the Disneyland (@disneyland) Instagram profile and shared on Twitter by Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin). You can click here to see the original announcement.

NEW: Darth Vader will return to Disneyland’s Tomorrowland “for a limited time” starting tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/7pdBZtsxnU — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) June 11, 2022

Darth Vader’s return comes with the ongoing excitement of the limited Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+.

At Tomorrowland, fans of the Star Wars franchise can travel across the galaxy aboard Star Tours – The Adventures Continue and visit The Star Traders after their travels to find Star Wars-themed treasures and Disneyland merchandise. Guests can also join the Rebel Alliance on a dangerous and exciting mission aboard a Rebel X-wing on Hyperspace Mountain, a Star Wars overlay of the beloved Space Mountain attraction, running until July 4.

At Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, Guests can enjoy the two attractions Black Spire Outpost offers, Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance. Batuu is also home to Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities, Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo, Savi’s Workshop, and Oga’s Cantina. Guests can also interact with Rey, Chewbacca, Vi Moradi, an exclusive character of Galaxy’s Edge, Kylo Ren, and even First Order Stormtroopers.

Guests had begged Disney to add different characters from the Star Wars universe since Black Spire Outpost opened in 2019. However, this had not been achieved due to the strict place in the timeline in which Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge exists.

Until now, Batuu had been set between the events of Disney’s second and third sequel trilogy films, Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi (2017) and Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (2019), which means that key original trilogy characters like Millennium Falcon pilot Han Solo (Harrison Ford) and Jedi Knight Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) have passed away.

However, thanks to a recent announcement, this strict timeline will be modified for Guests to be able to meet Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and mercenary Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen), with Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), known as the Mandalorian and Grogu coming to the Park at a later date. This opens a whole galaxy of possibilities, as Guests will be able to meet and interact with different characters from the ever-expanding Star Wars universe as they roam the Black Spire Outpost at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge!

Are you excited to see Darth Vader back at Disneyland? Let us know in the comments below!