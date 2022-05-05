Fans Can Visit “Oga’s Cantina” For Free Without a Disney Ticket

If you’re a fan of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge — and, honestly, who doesn’t love the 14-acre expansion at both Disneyland Park at Disneyland Resort and Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort? — one of the highlights of every visit is probably drinking a Fuzzy Tauntaun or a Jedi Mind Trick at Oga’s Cantina.

However, in order to enter Oga’s — owned by Batuu resident Oga Garra — Guests must have both a Disney Parks ticket and a Park reservation for the date on which they wish to visit.

If you want to spontaneously grab a Star Wars-themed drink and channel your inner Han Solo, it isn’t always possible to head to Galaxy’s Edge. For Southern California residents and visitors, though, it turns out there is an amazing alternative — Scum & Villainy on the iconic Sunset Blvd.

SF Gate recently visited the establishment and it seems that it gives both Oga’s Cantina — and the Star Wars galaxy’s Mos Eisley Cantina — a run for their money. Per the publication’s article, it seems that Scum & Villainy attracts a crowd that would make the passengers on the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser seem like child’s play:

At the horseshoe bar ahead, shafts of blue light bathe the quite large Ithorian talking to a Mandalorian and a Rodian who is dressed like Audrey Hepburn from “Breakfast At Tiffany’s.” At a high-top table, a bearded bloke in a brown hooded cloak has Jedi written all over him. In the booth to my left, a human smuggler and Dathomirian on a date debate over who is going to spend “credits” (shorthand for “Imperial credits,” which are the currency in galaxies far, far away) on the next round. Related: You’ll NEVER Guess What Lucas Wanted the Millennium Falcon to Look Like

The Los Angeles establishment offers a wide variety of beverages and food items, including the “Falcon Burger,” “Pizza the Hutt,” and the “Forest Moon” cocktail. SF Gate noted that it is unique from the Disney Parks’ version of a Star Wars cantina in that costumes are encouraged and there are no limits to what characters you may see:

Costumes and props are “allowed and encouraged” at S&V, according to the website. This is a distinction from Disneyland, where the park understandably prohibits costumes that look too professional or similar to specific characters, which might cause confusion amongst guests… Scum & Villainy exists without continuity concerns. So, you might have three Darth Vaders partying down with Kylo Ren and Voldemort on the same night. Related: Disney Guest Removes Theming From Galaxy’s Edge Menus

Galaxy’s Edge falls into a specific place within the Star Wars timeline — officially, Batuu exists during the Star Wars sequel trilogy between the highly divisive Rian Johnson movie, Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi (2017), and the conclusion of the Skywalker Saga, Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (2019).

The challenge here is that setting Galaxy’s Edge at this point in the timeline means many familiar Star Wars characters — including the original trilogy trio of Han Solo (Harrison Ford), Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher), and Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) — have already passed away or are much older than they are at their most recognizable, younger ages in regard to character greetings.

The “Mandalorian set” — those who were never really interested in Star Wars prior to the existence of Grogu (AKA Baby Yoda AKA The Child) and his bounty hunter caretaker Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) — don’t necessarily know who Vi Moradi and Oga Garra are, let alone care enough about the intricacies of the Star Wars-themed land to dig deeply into the backstory Walt Disney Imagineers have created.

Scum & Villainy completely alleviates this problem for more casual fans, and for those who simply can’t get an Oga’s Cantina reservation at Disneyland on any given day. Plus, this real-world Cantina is free to enter — you’ll just need to pay for your drinks and food, of course!

You can learn more about this incredible intergalactic bar on its official website, where it is described as “your friendly neighborhood geek bar serving the best drinks in the star system.”

