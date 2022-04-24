‘Star Wars’ Fans Can Book a Galactic Starcruiser Alternative For Under $350

When the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser was first announced at the 2017 D23 Expo in Anaheim, California, Star Wars fans could not have been more excited.

The first-of-its-kind Walt Disney World Resort hotel was promised to give Star Wars fans an experience unlike any other, truly putting them in the middle of the Star Wars story for the first time.

Luxury Corellian starliner, the Halcyon, has been billed as a ship filled with Star Wars species, chances for daring adventures, and a level of immersion that is unrivaled anywhere in this galaxy, even at Disney’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge land.

Before the ship officially “launched” on March 1, 2022, however, many marketing efforts fell flat. Fans even went so far as to call the design of the starship “pathetic” and Disney executives and Imagineers were reportedly aware of the Star Wars fandom’s collective “horror” regarding what they saw ahead of the Halcyon‘s official debut.

Nonetheless, Disney has remained committed to the fact that the Starcruiser experience will leave Guests “blown away” and will allow them to experience the Star Wars universe like never before on an unforgettable journey that goes “horribly, horribly wrong.”

Perhaps the biggest issue for would-be Halcyon vacationers, though, is the cost of the two-day experience. A stateroom for a family of four can cost around $6,000, with suites priced even higher. This price point simply isn’t justifiable for many families.

Now, there’s a Galactic Starcruiser alternative that costs much less and delivers above-and-beyond in terms of relaxation. The R2 campsite at the Tentrr Catskill Retreat is officially described as:

Less than two hours from Manhattan, come discover all that nature has to offer in the heart of the Catskills! R2 Where R U is a double tent GIANT platform inspired by the brilliant thinkers and creators whose imaginations have inspired us all. May their indelible marks on society continue to inspire future generations of young minds to imagine big and reach for the stars and beyond…

As you can see in the photos above, the R2-D2-inspired campsite pays homage to the iconic Astromech droid who has played a key role in the Star Wars franchise from the start. R2 is a fan-favorite character who has appeared in Star Wars: A New Hope (1977), Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980), Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (1983), Star Wars: The Phantom Menace (1999), Star Wars: Attack of the Clones (2002), Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith (2005), Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015), Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016), Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017), Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019), Star Wars Rebels, Star Wars: The Clone Wars, The Mandalorian, and, most recently, The Book of Boba Fett.

A recent article about the Star Wars-influenced campsite notes:

This is a Tentrr signature site, blending the luxuries of glamping with more rustic regular tent camping. Here campers will find two canvas tents, each with a queen-sized bunk bed which can hold up to four campers per tent. One camper called the memory foam beds inside the canvas tents “stupid comfy.”

The Catskills Retreat is also home to a second Star Wars-themed campsite, which is seemingly set to open soon. Per Instagram:

This new site will be known simply as “The Force” and is clearly modeled after the iconic Millennium Falcon starship.

Although these campsites are not as immersive as Walt Disney World Resort’s Star Wars hotel, pricing per night starts under $350, making it an affordable alternative for Star Wars fans looking for a retreat that won’t break the bank.

