Disney World’s Frustrating Reservation Policy Convinces Guest Disneyland Is Better

Disney World’s confusing and cumbersome reservation system recently pushed one Guest to proclaim the Southern California version as superior.

It should come as no surprise that the Disney Parks have been different as of late. From missing rides and attractions to shows and live entertainment, ever since COVD-19 took over the world, the Disney Parks have all faced their own struggles and challenges.

One of the newer additions to the Walt Disney World Resort, after Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios reopened have been that Disney Park Passes are now needed to enter a Park.

Pre-pandemic, Guests used to be able to buy a ticket for a specific date and get in with no problems. Now, Guests need to make sure the Parks have room for them as well as make a reservation for whichever Park they may be visiting. This has resulted in many headaches and confusion from Guests simply trying to have a magical vacation at the Resort as Guests have to keep track with Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios and Animal Kingdom.

This reservation system is not so worrisome at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California as explained in a TikTok from Cole Manning (@bibbidi.bobbidi.beard):

As you can see, the Guest explains how much simpler visiting Disneyland is as opposed to the Walt Disney World Resort in Orland, Florida. Disneyland does require that Guests make a reservation alongside buying their ticket but does not limit when Guests can jump between both Parks.

Both of Disneyland’s Parks, Disneyland, and Disneyland California Adventure are side by side, meaning Guests are able to hop from one to another with no constraints. More on Disneyland’s reservation and ticketing system here.

More on how Disney World’s reservations system works:

The magic is ready and waiting for you at Walt Disney World Resort! There are a few important things you need to know before you visit: Make a theme park reservation via the Disney Park Pass system. To enter a theme park, all Guests ages 3 and older must have a park reservation in addition to valid admission for the same park on the same date (limit one park per day). At this time a park reservation is not required to visit a water park, however, reservation requirements are subject to change. At Disneyland, there is so much for Guests to enjoy! Now that the mask mandate has dropped for fully vaccinated Guests, Guests can enter buildings without a face covering if they so choose. Walking up to Sleeping Beauty Castle is always a dream, especially when you get to go inside and relive the story of Aurora and Maleficent. Riding classics like “it’s a small world”, Pirates of the Caribbean, Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride, The Haunted Mansion, Matterhorn Bobsleds, Splash Mountain, and more will have you feeling the magic, and craving a churro! Toontown is currently gearing up for a massive change which will be revealed in 2023 with the reopening of the land, and the debut of Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway. Plus, now at Disneyland, Guests can enjoy Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge for some blue milk, or green milk, and ride Rise of the Resistance and Smuggler’s Run. Now, Guests can also enjoy Disneyland Forever and the Main Street Electrical Parade!

