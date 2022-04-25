Disney Replaces Beauty and the Beast With Princess Tiana and Prince Naveen

Walt Disney World Resort is home to many magical attractions and thrilling experiences.

Perhaps, one of the most magical experiences for Disney Park Guests is taking in the Festival of Fantasy parade at Magic Kingdom. The beloved parade, which returned after nearly two years away a few months ago, allows Guests the opportunity to see their favorite characters and celebrate as the parade makes its way through Magic Kingdom Park, including in front of Cinderella Castle and down Main Street, U.S.A.

Disney Park Guests reported a major change in the show on Monday afternoon, however, at the very beginning of the parade.

Princess Tiana and Prince Naveen had replaced Belle and Beast from Beauty and the Beast in the opening float for Festival of Fantasy.

User @sureasliz shared a photo on Instagram from the parade.

They took their place in the sun ☀️💚

No word from Disney on if this is a permanent change or if it is just temporary. From time to time, characters are swapped on floats depending on availability and this could be the case today.

Disney’s official description of Festival of Fantasy reads:

Magic Marches Down the Street The unbridled enchantment and vivid pageantry of Fantasyland—and its many inhabitants—winds its way through the park in a thrilling parade spectacular. The dazzling mix of floats, motion and original music will keep you humming along for days to come. See Disney Characters and Much More Be a part of this grand gala, with spectacular, state-of-the-art floats starring some of your favorite Disney Characters from Tangled, Peter Pan and The Little Mermaid. It’s a festival of fun for everyone!

In addition to Princess Tiana getting a prominent position in the Festival of Fantasy, Disney announced a couple of years ago that the princess would be getting her own ride. Splash Mountain is set to be rethemed at both Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort to Princess and the Frog (2009).

While no date has been given on when the retheming project will take place, Disney has confirmed that it is still set to happen.

At Magic Kingdom, there is so much to see and do! Cinderella Castle is decked out for the 50th anniversary and Festival of Fantasy and Mickey’s Royal Friendship Faire have officially returned! You can ride the three big mountains: Space Mountain, Splash Mountain, and Big Thunder Mountain, or calm things down on Peter Pan’s Flight. Don’t forget to ride the iconic attractions Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, Jungle Cruise, and “it’s a small world”. Rope drop the Disney Park to get on Seven Dwarfs Mine Train and then enjoy a mid-day snack with some Dole Whip. Be sure to meet Mickey Mouse and enjoy the firework show, Disney Enchantment!

What do you think of this change in the Festival of Fantasy Parade? Let us know in the comments!

