Injured Guest Shares Her Experience During Lengthy Ride Evacuation

When visiting Disneyland Resort, Guests can enjoy delicious food and drinks, world-class entertainment, character interactions, iconic classic attractions, and new innovative experiences. With so much to offer, it’s easy to see why Disneyland is The Happiest Place On Earth!

However, not everything can be magical all the time. Sometimes rides and attractions break down, making Guests wait, either in the queue or aboard the attractions, and in some cases, even having to evacuate them from the ride they are on. It would appear that rides breaking down are becoming more and more common at Disney Parks, or at least Guests seem to be sharing their experiences more frequently than before.

Avery Morton (@missaveryelaine) gives us an interesting example, as she recently posted a video on TikTok sharing her experience during a lengthy evacuation from Hyperspace Mountain at Tomorrowland. The video shows the building and tracks for the popular coaster, and other stuck Guests stuck on their trains. As the video shows Avery’s camera looking around, she added the text, “Thinking about that time we got stuck on Hyperspace Mountain in literally the WORST spot… while my labrum was still torn and I couldn’t do stairs.”

You can see the video below or click here to watch it.

#hyperspacemountain #disneyfail #spacemountain #tomorrowland #disneyland #waltdisneyworld #disney #fyp #foryou

One viewer took the opportunity to ask Avery, who happens to be a Disneyland Cast Member at Fantasyland, what happens when a Guest can’t walk or go down the stairs if they have to evacuate an attraction at a point like the one seen in the video or the top of Splash Mountain.

Avery commented that Cast Members would have to call emergency services to handle a situation like the one described by this viewer and that she and her party almost agreed to accept that help during their evacuation. However, Avery mentions that, fortunately, she was with her parents, who helped her get out of the attraction. She details that she had to be lifted from the rocket and that it took her about twenty minutes to get down the stairs, but that she had been able to walk through both launch tunnels, making the whole experience worth it.

More on Hyperspace Mountain

Guests visiting Disneyland can experience Hyperspace Mountain, a Star Wars overlay of the beloved Space Mountain attraction, for a limited time. The official Disneyland website describes the attraction as follows:

Rocket Right onto the Battlefield Fend off crossfire from swarms of Rebel X-wing starfighters and Imperial TIE fighters amidst an intergalactic onslaught! Your mission begins with a briefing from Admiral Ackbar—the Rebel Alliance needs help flying reconnaissance vessels to survey an Imperial Star Destroyer. After being escorted into hyperspace by an elite X-wing squadron, you arrive only to find the Star Destroyer waiting with a swarm of TIE fighters—it’s a trap! As Rebel forces valiantly battle Imperial vessels, you’re caught up in a barrage of blaster fire. Maneuvers become more intense as you join the Rebel squadron for one final, courageous assault on the menacing Star Destroyer. It’s an epic Star Wars combat scene taken straight from the films—but hurry, Hyperspace Mountain is only open for a limited time!

Hyperspace mountain can be found at Disneyland Paris as well.

More on Star Wars at Disneyland

At Tomorrowland, fans of the Star Wars franchise can travel across the galaxy aboard Star Tours – The Adventures Continue and visit The Star Traders after their travels to find Star Wars-themed treasures and Disneyland merchandise. At Disneyland, Guests can also enjoy Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge for some blue milk or green milk and ride Rise of the Resistance and Smuggler’s Run, as well as interact with some of their favorite characters from the Star Wars universe.

More on Disneyland Park

Disneyland Park is currently making significant improvements to several attractions, with Pirates of the Caribbean closed for refurbishment and Tarzan’s Treehouse waiting for a complete reimagining. Toontown is also gearing up for a massive change that will be revealed in 2023 with the reopening of the land and the debut of Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway. However, there is still so much for Guests to enjoy! Now that the Main Street Electrical Parade and other nighttime spectaculars have made their way back into the Parks, Guests have so much more to look forward to on their next visit. Walking up to Sleeping Beauty Castle is always a dream, especially when you get to go inside and relive the story of Aurora and Maleficent. Riding classics like “it’s a small world,” Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride, The Haunted Mansion, Matterhorn Bobsleds, Splash Mountain, and more will have you feeling the magic and craving a churro!

