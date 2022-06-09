Fantasmic! Continues to Have Problems After Over Two-Year Closure

Guests visiting Disneyland Resort have been able to enjoy nightly presentations of Fantasmic!, which returned to the Park on May 28. However, it seems that after over two years of closure, this nighttime spectacular is having a rough time getting back on its feet.
We recently saw Mickey Mouse taking a hard fall seconds before fireworks shot out of his hands and Maleficent being replaced by a blurry water projection after the massive animatronic presented a temporary malfunction.
Well, a recent video, posted by Sometimes Castles (@sometimescastles) on TikTok, revealed another inconvenience during a presentation of this nighttime spectacular. In it, we can see that prince Eric is missing from the Little Mermaid float, leaving Ariel dancing alone during one of the show’s scenes.
You can see the video down below or click here to watch it.
While there is no explanation for why prince Eric failed to show up for this performance, Guests quickly took the situation with humor, as many commented that Ariel needed no man and that she was doing well on her own as an independent woman.
Fantasmic! is a must-do for many Guests when visiting Disneyland Park. While the show has undergone some changes over the years, it is still the perfect way to end a day of adventures at the Happiest Place On Earth. The Disneyland website describes this nighttime spectacular as follows:
Daring heroes and epic villains do battle on a grand scale in an incredible nighttime show—starring Mickey Mouse.
When Dreams Come to Life
As darkness falls, dazzling special effects transform the Rivers of America into an epic canvas for this extravagant live show.
Fast asleep, Mickey dreams he is the Sorcerer’s Apprentice. With a wave of his hands, he conducts scenes from Fantasia across enormous screens of water while brilliant sparks burst overhead. Pink elephants, swashbuckling pirates, princesses and more—including memorable scenes from Disney classics such as Aladdin, The Lion King, Tangled and Pirates of the Caribbean—appear on and around the Rivers of America.
When Mickey is suddenly pulled into the Magic Mirror, his dream takes a dark turn. The Evil Queen from Snow White conjures up some of Disney’s most dastardly villains—including Maleficent as a 45-foot, fire-breathing dragon! Mickey must use the power of his imagination to vanquish his foes—and save the day.
Featuring a fantastical array of live performers, beloved Disney characters, enhanced special effects, state-of-the-art projections and superb pyrotechnics, this show will wow the entire family.
Disneyland currently has so many entertainment offerings for Guests to enjoy! World of Color is currently performing at Disney California Adventure, and at Disneyland Park, Guests can enjoy the Main Street Electrical Parade and Disneyland Forever fireworks spectacular as they light up the night. Fantasmic! returned on May 28, and Guests can journey into imagination with Mickey Mouse at Rivers of America once again. The Tale of the Lion King is temporarily canceled due to several Cast Members reporting ill, and it is uncertain when performances will resume at the Fantasyland Theater in Disneyland Park.
Disneyland offers exclusive dining packages for Guests who want to experience some of these performances from a reserved viewing area after enjoying a delicious meal. The current dining packages include the Main Street Electrical Parade Dining Package at Plaza Inn and the Fantasmic! Dining Package, at River Belle Terrace, and soon, at Blue Bayou Restaurant, which recently opened its doors again.
