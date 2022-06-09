Fantasmic! Continues to Have Problems After Over Two-Year Closure

Guests visiting Disneyland Resort have been able to enjoy nightly presentations of Fantasmic!, which returned to the Park on May 28. However, it seems that after over two years of closure, this nighttime spectacular is having a rough time getting back on its feet.

We recently saw Mickey Mouse taking a hard fall seconds before fireworks shot out of his hands and Maleficent being replaced by a blurry water projection after the massive animatronic presented a temporary malfunction.

Well, a recent video, posted by Sometimes Castles (@sometimescastles) on TikTok, revealed another inconvenience during a presentation of this nighttime spectacular. In it, we can see that prince Eric is missing from the Little Mermaid float, leaving Ariel dancing alone during one of the show’s scenes.

You can see the video down below or click here to watch it.

Someday her prince will come #fantasmic #Disneyland #littlemermaid #DisneyTikTok

While there is no explanation for why prince Eric failed to show up for this performance, Guests quickly took the situation with humor, as many commented that Ariel needed no man and that she was doing well on her own as an independent woman.

More on Fantasmic!

Fantasmic! is a must-do for many Guests when visiting Disneyland Park. While the show has undergone some changes over the years, it is still the perfect way to end a day of adventures at the Happiest Place On Earth. The Disneyland website describes this nighttime spectacular as follows: