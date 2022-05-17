Disney Announces Special Offerings Returning For Fantasmic!

Disney fans have patiently waited for the night when they can once again enter a world of imagination with the beloved nighttime spectacular Fantasmic!

While Walt Disney World Resort Guests are still waiting for an announced date for the return of the beloved show at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disneyland Resort Guests are counting down the days until the nighttime spectacular returns.

Fantasmic! is set to return at Disneyland Park on May 28.

With the return of the nighttime spectacular, Disney has also announced some special offerings in the form of the return of dining packages. Both Hungry Bear Restaurant and River Belle Terrace have delicious, three-course meals available with this enhanced experience. Feast upon delicious cuisines before witnessing the wonders and delight of this exciting nighttime spectacular!

Hungry Bear Restaurant serves up an on-the-go-package featuring Southern-inspired dishes, like BBQ pork ribs, grilled salmon salad, bacon potato salad, and a dessert. Over at River Belle Terrace, indulge in plates like the Chicken & Dumplings Skillet, Plant-based Cornbread Skillet, and Pan-roasted Shrimp. What could be better than dinner and a show?

In addition, if you’re looking for a unique vantage point, consider upgrading your Disneyland park day with the Tomorrowland Skyline Lounge Package. For a limited time, you can reserve this unique experience that allows you to enjoy the Tomorrowland Skyline balcony, opening up on May 20, while enjoying your choice of entrée, a side, dessert, and assorted, unlimited beverages. Not only do you get a great view of the park while you feast upon these tasty dishes, you’ll also get a one-of-a-kind view of dazzling fireworks when on display! Be sure to check the official Disneyland app and website to reserve your spot.

Disneyland’s official description of Fantasmic! reads:

When Dreams Come to Life

As darkness falls, dazzling special effects transform the Rivers of America into an epic canvas for this extravagant live show. Fast asleep, Mickey dreams he is the Sorcerer’s Apprentice. With a wave of his hands, he conducts scenes from Fantasia across enormous screens of water while brilliant sparks burst overhead. Pink elephants, swashbuckling pirates, princesses and more—including memorable scenes from Disney classics such as Aladdin, The Lion King, Tangled and Pirates of the Caribbean—appear on and around the Rivers of America. When Mickey is suddenly pulled into the Magic Mirror, his dream takes a dark turn. The Evil Queen from Snow White conjures up some of Disney’s most dastardly villains—including Maleficent as a 45-foot, fire-breathing dragon! Mickey must use the power of his imagination to vanquish his foes—and save the day. Featuring a fantastical array of live performers, beloved Disney characters, enhanced special effects, state-of-the-art projections and superb pyrotechnics, this show will wow the entire family.

Disney California Adventure has plenty to offer Guests as they walk the roads Walt had in Hollywood, enjoy a hand-dipped corn dog at Award Wieners, check out the new Marvel-themed land in Avengers Campus, where they can meet Spider-Man, Loki, Ant-Man, Black Widow, Doctor Strange, and so many more characters. Don’t forget to check out the glowing lights in Cars Land and ride Radiator Springs Racers. And of course, you have to ride WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure and Guardians of the Galaxy: MISSION BREAKOUT. Rock on the Silly Symphony Swings as well, and go catch Jack-Jack on Incredicoaster!

At Disneyland, there is so much for Guests to enjoy! Now that the mask mandate has dropped for fully vaccinated Guests, Guests can enter buildings without a face covering if they so choose. Walking up to Sleeping Beauty Castle is always a dream, especially when you get to go inside and relive the story of Aurora and Maleficent. Riding classics like “it’s a small world”, Pirates of the Caribbean, Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride, The Haunted Mansion, Matterhorn Bobsleds, Splash Mountain, and more will have you feeling the magic, and craving a churro! Toontown is currently gearing up for a massive change which will be revealed in 2023 with the reopening of the land, and the debut of Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway. Plus, now at Disneyland, Guests can enjoy Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge for some blue milk, or green milk, and ride Rise of the Resistance and Smuggler’s Run.

