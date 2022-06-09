Disneyland Live Performances Canceled For Second Consecutive Week

For the second consecutive week, performances of the new live musical show, Tale of the Lion King, have been canceled at Disneyland Park.

These cancelations come after several Cast Members involved in the production were reported ill amid a new surge in COVID-19 cases across Orange County, California, and the United States Orange County. Disneyland officials decided to cancel presentations of this show due to an abundance of caution on June 2.

Cancelations of this live performance have been carried out on a day-to-day basis, as we reported on June 3 and were able to see on the following days, with scheduled performances being canceled before the day’s first presentation.

As of the publication of this article, the official Disneyland website lists five live presentations for tomorrow, June 10, and until Monday, June 13, following the show’s regular schedule. However, if Disneyland continues to cancel presentations on a day-to-day basis, it is possible to see presentations for the following days be canceled as well.

Disneyland officials have not released an official statement regarding the future of this show. Still, we hope to see it return soon, as we wouldn’t want to see the Fantasyland Theater empty again after over two years of closure.

As we have previously commented, due to the magnitude of this live performance and the massive preparation required for it, between sets, choreographies, musical arrangements, rehearsals, and so much more, it is hard to imagine Disneyland preparing a new cast to resume performances, which adds to the uncertainty of the show’s fate in the following days.

Inside the Magic will continue to report as more information is released.

More on Tale of the Lion King

Tale of the Lion King tells the story of how the now-famous lion cub, Simba, became a king through “dialogue, song, dance, and percussion.” From the Disney Parks Blog:

Beginning May 28, 2022, Disneyland park will welcome “Tale of the Lion King” to its new home at the Fantasyland Theatre where this original, story-theatre adaptation of Disney’s “The Lion King” will be staged in an all-new presentation (as depicted in this artist rendering). At the heart of the production is a traveling troupe known as The Storytellers of the Pride Lands who weave the tale of how a cub becomes a king through dialogue, song, dance and percussion. From the scenic and costume designs to the new original musical arrangements and choreography, every aspect of “Tale of the Lion King” honors and is inspired by the cultural roots of this timeless story.

This tale will transport Guests to the Pride Lands and honor aspects of Black culture that are interwoven into the story and music of Disney’s The Lion King (1994).

Disneyland currently has so many entertainment offerings for Guests to enjoy! World of Color is currently performing at Disney California Adventure, and at Disneyland Park, Guests can enjoy the Main Street Electrical Parade and Disneyland Forever fireworks spectacular as they light up the night. Fantasmic! also returned on May 28, and Guests can journey into imagination with Mickey Mouse at Rivers of America again.

