Illness Causes Multiple Day Shutdown of Popular Disney Show

After years of closure, it seems Disneyland’s Fantasyland Theater will once again become unavailable to Guests, as the live musical Tale of the Lion King remains canceled due to multiple Cast Members being reported ill.

Today is the second consecutive day in which Guests have seen the five daily performances of this new musical tale get canceled. Disneyland officials reported the cancellations are due to an abundance of caution, as several Disneyland Cast Members involved in the production have called in sick.

It is unfortunate to see this spectacular show having to cancel showtimes less than a week after its return to Disneyland Resort on May 28th. Still, with the recent surge in COVID-19 cases across Orange County, California, and the United States, it is understandable and probably the best decision from Disneyland officials. According to CNN, extremely contagious but less severe omicron variants are expected to keep coronavirus case levels high this summer as the U.S. grapples with the latest wave of COVID-19.

Yesterday, we reported that this weekend’s Tale of the Lion King performances would be part of a summer kickoff event in which Disneyland would host national and international news outlets.

While the official Disneyland website listed five presentations for today, June 3rd, the site was updated, as expected, to state there would be “no performances today.”

Currently, the website shows five performances for June 4th, 5th, and 6th, but in light of today’s events, it is uncertain if the schedule will remain or if presentations will be canceled indefinitely. Due to the magnitude of this live performance and the massive preparation required for it, between sets, choreographies, musical arrangements, rehearsals, and so much more, it is hard to imagine Disneyland preparing a new cast to resume performances, which adds to the uncertainty of the show’s fate in the following days.

Inside the Magic will continue to report as more information is released.

More on Tale of the Lion King

Tale of the Lion King tells the story of how the now-famous lion cub, Simba, became a king through “dialogue, song, dance, and percussion.” From the Disney Parks Blog:

Beginning May 28, 2022, Disneyland park will welcome “Tale of the Lion King” to its new home at the Fantasyland Theatre where this original, story-theatre adaptation of Disney’s “The Lion King” will be staged in an all-new presentation (as depicted in this artist rendering). At the heart of the production is a traveling troupe known as The Storytellers of the Pride Lands who weave the tale of how a cub becomes a king through dialogue, song, dance and percussion. From the scenic and costume designs to the new original musical arrangements and choreography, every aspect of “Tale of the Lion King” honors and is inspired by the cultural roots of this timeless story.

This tale will transport Guests to the Pride Lands and honor aspects of Black culture that are interwoven into the story and music of Disney’s The Lion King (1994).

Disneyland currently has so many entertainment offerings for Guests to enjoy! World of Color is currently performing at Disney California Adventure, and at Disneyland Park, Guests can enjoy the Main Street Electrical Parade and Disneyland Forever fireworks spectacular as they light up the night. Fantasmic! also returned on May 28th, and Guests can journey into imagination with Mickey Mouse at Rivers of America once again.

