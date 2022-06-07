Mickey Takes Dangerous Fall During Nighttime Performance, Seconds Away From Catastrophe

Fantasmic! is the longest-running nighttime spectacular at Disneyland Resort, delighting Guests with Disney magic with nearly 11,000 performances since its debut on May 13, 1992.

This journey into Mickey Mouse’s imagination is full of stunts, music, lights, water effects, and pyrotechnics. The show involving the last ones makes it a delicate and dangerous performance. In a recent video, we can see what was seconds away from becoming a catastrophe in front of hundreds of expectant Guests.

In a video shared by Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin), we can see Mickey Mouse running across the Rivers of America stage and slipping, taking a hard fall. Mickey instantly tries to stand up and stumbles again before being able to do so. Finally, Mickey is able to stand up and spread his arms just in time to shoot the fireworks from his hands according to the show’s choreography, preventing a catastrophe by a split second.

It’s like Mickey always says: If you get knocked down, get back up before you shoot fireworks out of your hands.

Viewers were quick to share details on this incident during their visit. User @napobiggun commented that this unfortunate event happened during the 10:30 performance on June 3, and @SarahSaryan added that the entire crowd gasped the moment Mickey took the fall. @Magical_M_Tours said something needs to be done to correct the slippery surface on the stage, as it is concerning for Guests and especially Cast Members’ safety.

Sarah (@5arahPop) shared another video from a different angle, commenting on the unfortunate event concerned for Mickey.

While Cast Members work hard to make everything at Disneyland and all Disney Parks perfect, there can always be accidents like this. We are glad to see Mickey Mouse was able to continue with the performance just in time to shoot the fireworks as the show’s choreography intended.

More on Fantasmic!

Disney Parks Blog describes this nighttime spectacular as follows:

“Fantasmic!” is an emotional extravaganza of colorful Disney-animated story scenes, choreographed to an exciting musical score. The waters of the Rivers of America come alive as Mickey Mouse dreams he is the Sorcerer’s Apprentice and faces dastardly villains, using the power of his imagination to save the day. Along the way, fantastic events and images as seen in stories like “Fantasia,” “The Jungle Book,” and more come to life with live performers, character appearances, enhanced special effects and pyrotechnics.

Disneyland currently has so many entertainment offerings for Guests to enjoy! World of Color is currently performing at Disney California Adventure, and at Disneyland Park, Guests can enjoy the Main Street Electrical Parade and Disneyland Forever fireworks spectacular as they light up the night. Fantasmic! returned on May 28, and Guests can journey into imagination with Mickey Mouse at Rivers of America once again. The Tale of the Lion King is temporarily canceled due to Cast Members reporting ill, but performances will surely resume soon at the Fantasyland Theater at Disneyland Park!

Disneyland offers some exclusive dining packages for Guests who want to experience some of these performances from a reserved viewing area after enjoying a delicious meal. The current dining packages include the Main Street Electrical Parade Dining Package at Plaza Inn and the Fantasmic! Dining Package, at River Belle Terrace, and soon, at Blue Bayou Restaurant, which recently opened its doors again.

