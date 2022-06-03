Fan-Favorite Restaurant Finally Reopens at Disneyland

After months of closure and expectation, Guests visiting Disneyland Park can finally enjoy a meal at one of the Park’s most popular and exclusive restaurants, the Blue Bayou at New Orleans Square.

Disney made the highly anticipated announcement through their Twitter account (@DisneyParks), stating that Guests could visit this fan-favorite restaurant for lunch and dinner, as the Blue Bayou is now accepting walk-ins through the Disneyland mobile app or by requesting assistance at the restaurant’s podium.

This is, of course, subject to availability, as the restaurant will certainly have a high demand. Disney added that reservations would be available at a later date and advises Guests to see a Cast Member to learn more details on this eagerly expected reopening.

Exciting news! Blue Bayou Restaurant is now accepting walk-ins for lunch and dinner on the @Disneyland mobile app or at the podium. Reservations will be available at a later date. (Subject to availability. See a Cast Member for more details.)

Exciting news! Blue Bayou Restaurant is now accepting walk-ins for lunch and dinner on the @Disneyland mobile app or at the podium.🍴Reservations will be available at a later date. (Subject to availability. See a Cast Member for more details.) pic.twitter.com/nKoYVvzPpK — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) June 3, 2022

The official Disneyland website shows the restaurant open today, and the following days, from 11 am to 10 pm and states that “Blue Bayou is currently available for walk-ups only. Please check back for updates.” The site also says that Pirates of the Caribbean remains closed for refurbishment.

The Blue Bayou Restaurant was scheduled to open on June 24th officially, but through this soft opening, Guests will be able to enjoy a delicious meal much sooner than expected.

This early opening could imply accelerated progress on construction and refurbishment in the New Orleans Square area of the Park, opening the possibility of seeing the Pirates of the Caribbean attraction welcoming Guests sooner than it is scheduled initially as well. However, this is purely speculation, as Disneyland has not released new information regarding the opening of the beloved attraction.

More on Blue Bayou Restaurant

The official Disneyland Resort website describes this iconic restaurant as follows:

Dine Down on the Bayou

Step into perpetual twilight as the nighttime ambiance of the watery setting surrounds you. Spot Guests embarking on a Pirates of the Caribbean adventure, as you enjoy an authentic New Orleans-inspired lunch or dinner. It’s a truly unique setting where the bayou is, literally, by you! A New Orleans Square Classic

Blue Bayou has been a must-visit destination for many Disneyland Resort Guests since its opening in 1967. Its mystical setting takes you into the heart of the South—overhead strings of colorful balloon lanterns cast an enchanting glow, dotting the darkness while crickets chirp, frogs croak and fireflies wink in the dark. Big Tastes from the Big Easy

Kick off your memorable meal with Southern-inspired starters. Next, choose from a selection of authentic entrées—including signature dishes such as Jambalaya and Plant-based Cajun Cauliflower. Favorite dishes include a surf & turf combo of split lobster tail and petite filet mignon with all the fixin’s… and don’t forget the nonalcoholic mint juleps. New additions to the restaurant’s menu include a New Orleans-inspired signature Hurricane cocktail, along with select wines and beers. And Guests commemorating a special occasion may enhance their experience with a Celebration Finale complete with sparkling wine and a unique shareable dessert. Kids can also take part in the Bayou spirit by creating their own meals, including delicious entrees and sides that cater to every taste. Be sure to save some room for dessert—and don’t miss the best crème brûlée in New Orleans Square!

Disneyland Park is currently making significant improvements to several attractions, with Pirates of the Caribbean closed for refurbishment and Tarzan’s Treehouse waiting for a complete reimagining. Toontown is also gearing up for a massive change that will be revealed in 2023 with the reopening of the land and the debut of Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway. However, there is still so much for Guests to enjoy! Now that the Main Street Electrical Parade and other nighttime spectaculars have made their way back into the Parks, Guests have so much more to look forward to on their next visit. Walking up to Sleeping Beauty Castle is always a dream, especially when you get to go inside and relive the story of Aurora and Maleficent. Riding classics like “it’s a small world,” Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride, The Haunted Mansion, Matterhorn Bobsleds, Splash Mountain, and more will have you feeling the magic and craving a churro! Plus, now at Disneyland, Guests can enjoy Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge for some blue milk or green milk and ride Rise of the Resistance and Smuggler’s Run.

Plus, there is so much to see and do at Disney California Adventure Park! Guests can enjoy Buena Vista Street as they walk the roads Walt had in Hollywood, enjoy a hand-dipped corn dog at Award Wieners, Head to Cars Land to enjoy the neon signage and Radiator Springs Racers, check out the new Marvel-themed land in Avengers Campus, where they can meet Spider-Man, Loki, Ant-Man, Black Widow, Doctor Strange, and so many more characters. And of course, you have to ride WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure and Guardians of the Galaxy: MISSION BREAKOUT. Rock on the Silly Symphony Swings as well, and catch Jack-Jack on Incredicoaster! The list of rides and attractions never ends!

Are you excited to enjoy the flavors and ambiance of the Blue Bayou Restaurant again? Let us know in the comments below!