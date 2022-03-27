Grotesque Image Removed From Disney’s Pirates Of The Caribbean Ride

With the current refurbishment going on at Pirates of the Caribbean at Disneyland, Guests are eager to see what changes will come for this classic attraction.

Opened in 1967, Pirates of the Caribbean was the last attraction whose construction was envisioned and personally overseen by Walt Disney, as he would pass away only three months before it opened. It instantly became a fan favorite and an icon for Disneyland Resort. So much so that when Walt Disney World opened in 1971, Guests demanded a version of the ride to be built in Orlando’s Magic Kingdom.

Since then, the beloved ride has gone through significant changes, from Captain Jack Sparrow joining the Pirates of the Caribbean crew in 2006 to changing the auction scene in 2018 and adding pirate auctioneer Redd. This modern update helped add representation and empowerment to the storyline, making it more adequate for modern audiences.

However, some of the changes that have been made to the attraction have had to be more discreet.

TikTok user Mitch Mays (@mitchmay2) recently shared a video talking about one significant modification that had to be made in the ride. In it, he mentions the “animatronic appendages” most characters in the Pirates of the Caribbean attraction had below their belts, giving them a noticeable bulge that had to be removed.

Former Imagineer Kevin Lively (@livelyland) confirmed this fact but corrected some details. In the original video, Mays mentions the appendages were removed with scissors from the Walt Disney World version of the ride due to Guests’ complaints, while Lively comments the following:

That story actually took place before the attraction opened. It was before a costume review with Walt. To solve the issue, Alice Davis used a hacksaw.

This bizarre change is certainly not one Guests would imagine, but one the Imagineering team deemed necessary.

Days before its 55th anniversary, the original Pirates of the Caribbean at Disneyland Resort closed indefinitely for a deep refurbishment. The official Disneyland site describes the iconic ride as follows:

A Pirate’s Life for You

Strike yer colors! Your adventure begins in a shadowy bayou, where you’ll board a weathered barge. Plunge down a waterfall in the dark and float through the spectral world of Pirates Grotto. Dead men tell no tales—but they guard their treasure for all eternity. Navigate cannon fire between a fort and a 12-gun galleon. Glide into port and behold brazen buccaneers drunk on pillaged plunder. Skulk past the well-armed lass who commands a colorful auction of villagers’ goods. Sing along as sea roving scalawags serenade you with their classic shanty, “Yo Ho (A Pirate’s Life for Me).” Witness flames engulf the town and pass prisoners trapped in their jail cell, doggedly trying to escape. Keep a spry eye out for sly Captain Jack Sparrow from the Pirates of the Caribbean film series, as he schemes to get his hands on the spoils. If ye be seekin’ adventure, ay—you’ve come to the proper place!

And on the note of the ride’s anniversary, Disney’s website adds the following:

Over 50 Years of Pirates at Disneyland Park

Pirates of the Caribbean is considered one of the most immersive attractions ever created for a theme park. When Walt Disney originally designed the attraction in the 1950s, he imagined it as a wax museum and a walk-through adventure. However, after the success of Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress at the 1964 New York World’s Fair, Disney and his team of Imagineers decided that Audio-Animatronics—Walt’s latest animation technology—was the most imaginative way to tell a rousing pirate story. On March 18, 1967, Pirates of the Caribbean opened at Disneyland Park. Thanks to the highly detailed scenes, lavish special effects and memorable characters, the attraction earned rave reviews and has remained a beloved classic ever since.

