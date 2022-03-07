Pirates of the Caribbean Evacuates Guests Onto Massive Ship After Ride Breaks

When Guests visit Disney, they often do not expect to have to evacuate an attraction. For some Disney fans, evacuating a ride is a special treat as it allows you to get up close and personal with set pieces, animatronics, and props that one would typically get in a lot of trouble for walking near. But, for those who have not been on the ride in the past, waiting in what tends to sometimes be quite the massive line for an evacuation which can take upwards of an hour on your vacation is not ideal.

Yesterday, Disneyland Paris began a massive celebration as the Park finally turned 30 years old! The celebration that Guests have been waiting for is finally here, and we saw Guests show up in crowds for it. Wait times for merchandise were at multi-hour estimates with lines sprawling across Disneyland Park, new cups, food, and more were displayed. Sleeping Beauty Castle is now lit with LED lighting, decor is in place, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and the rest of the gang have their outfits ready, Illuminations returned, and there is an all-new song for the celebration that sends a party down Main Street, U.S.A.! And that is just the tip of the iceberg, we haven’t even discussed the new drone technology that lit up the night sky.

With a celebration this big, one can imagine how busy the Park must have been, as it truly was a moment in Disney history. But, even on the most perfect of days, things can still go wrong. It seems that Pirates of the Caribbean, which recently went under a refurbishment, ended up evacuating its Guests. Please be aware that the below footage will show backstage areas of the ride taken by Guests. If you do not want to see these areas of the ride, we would advise swapping to this article about an animatronic changing on the Haunted Mansion!

RJ (@SmileyBlueBXL) posted a video of where some Guests evacuated. In the video, we can see Guests passing by the iconic pirate ship to go backstage. For a Guest to be that up close and personal with the ship is truly remarkable, as you can see the inner workings of what is needed to put on such a massive show as Pirates of the Caribbean does.

Pirates of the Caribbean evac at DLP! Backstage of the swinging pirate scene. 🧵 #DisneylandParis #DisneylandParis30

Below is another example of the ride having the work lights on while the wind effects continue to blow the sails of the ship.

Below are several more photos which show the progression of the evacuation.

Few more pics of our Pirates evac today at DLP! 👀

Cast Members are always well-equipped to deal with evacuations like this, and as we can see from the footage provided on social media, it seems that this one went smoothly despite having to deal with a boat-based evacuation.

Disneyland Paris describes the attraction as:

Shiver your timbers in this marauding pirate plundering, now with Captain Jack Sparrow and a crew of infamous faces on board. A Pirate’s Life with Added Arrrrrrrrgh!

Man the decks and hoist the rigging, because from 24th July 2017 Captain Jack Sparrow, Captain Barbossa, a new female hero and and a crew of notorious buccaneers are breathing new life into one of our most famous attractions, Pirates of the Caribbean. Round up your little rapscallions, escape to a moonlit lagoon, board your vessel and set sail on a refreshed voyage through a fabled age. Musket fire and explosions fill the air as you join Captain Jack Sparrow on his clumsy quest to unearth his hidden treasure. A toast with a skeletal fallen foe awaits. But watch out, as a vengeful Captain Barbossa confronts those who betrayed him, the moonlight transforming him into a terrifying zombie before your very eyes. Behold boisterous buccaneers merry on Nelson’s Folly and the spoils of plunderin’ during a frantic cruise through the Old World. And sing along as windswept pirates serenade you with the legendary, ‘Yo Ho, Yo Ho (A Pirate’s Life for Me)’. Welcome to a new Golden Age of Piracy, me hearties. Arrr!

