Disney Guests Flood Park, Break Out Into Crazy Party During Parade

Today marked a massive milestone at Disneyland Paris, as the theme park celebrated 30 years of magic.

The Park that started as Euro Disney and then transformed into Disneyland Paris with Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studio Park has grown so much over the past 30 years, and now as the Park continues to expand we are finally able to kick off the amazing celebrations of the 30th anniversary. Sleeping Beauty Castle is now lit with LED lighting, decor is in place, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and the rest of the gang have their outfits ready, Illuminations returned, and there is an all-new song for the celebration that sends a party down Main Street, U.S.A.! And that is just the tip of the iceberg, we haven’t even discussed the new drone technology that lit up the night sky.

Although seeing the Park in full decor, along with the amazing offerings available for Guests, one of the best things has been to see how the Guests have reacted to the magic. During today’s Dream… and Shine Brighter parade, the parade of the 30th anniversary, we can see that not only were Guests enjoying themselves, but they were joining the parade as well as it ended, clapping along and dancing with the last parade float. We can even see Miguel jumping and clapping with the Guests, feeling their energy and level of excitement and throwing it right back at them, creating what looked to be a truly magical moment.

PixieDust (@Pixiedust_be) posted a video of the celebration, and just watching the level of joy on display has us feeling emotional!

Perhaps #disneylandparis is now convinced that we should have more Coco in the parks. Miguel is THE star of the 30th Anniversary. pic.twitter.com/wHnms43HrA — PixieDust (@Pixiedust_be) March 6, 2022

Pixie Dust even posed the question or perhaps, suggestion, that Coco needs a bigger presence in Disneyland Paris as it is clear the Guests love the film as well as all the characters and music that it encompasses.

At Disneyland Paris, lots of changes are coming to Walt Disney Studios and their Disneyland Park, with the 30th anniversary just weeks away. Walt Disney Studios is adding a massive addition that will include Star Wars, Marvel, and Frozen, as well as their very own Avengers Campus, which will be the first section to open in the Park.

We have recently seen Disney’s Sequoia Lodge reopen while the Disneyland Paris Resort continues to undergo a refurbishment. On top of that, we have seen price increases for pins and stunning snowfalls! The Disneyland Paris app has also changed; read more on that here. Disney Stars on Parade is also back at Disneyland Park now that the holidays are over! Guests looking to skip the line can also purchase Premier Access, which is a pay-per-ride system that allows Guests to skip the standby line.

Do you want to see more Coco in the Disney Parks?

