After 30 Years of Silence, Disney Finally Introduces Iconic Snack to Park

Today is the big day! Disneyland Paris is finally 30 years!

The Park that started as Euro Disney and then transformed into Disneyland Paris with Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studio Park has grown so much over the past 30 years, and now as the Park continues to expand we are finally able to kick off the amazing celebrations of the 30th anniversary. Sleeping Beauty Castle is now lit with LED lighting, decor is in place, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and the rest of the gang have their outfits ready, Illuminations returned, and there is an all-new song for the celebration that sends a party down Main Street, U.S.A.! And that is just the tip of the iceberg, we haven’t even discussed the new drone technology that lit up the night sky.

And of course, it would not be a true Disney celebration if there were no special snacks for purchase at the Parks. There are a ton of new food options, but one has Disneyland Paris Guests freaking out, while many of us Walt Disney World and Disneyland Guests scratch our heads in disbelief as we had no idea that Disneyland Paris did not yet have this offering!

When Guests think of iconic Disney snacks, a few come to mind. The churro, dole whip, and Mickey pretzel are among some of the top picks for many, but the coveted Mickey premium bar is on almost every Disney Instagram feed everywhere. For years, the Mickey premium bar has made it into home movies while kids and adults alike indulged in the vanilla ice cream and chocolate exterior. The snack is so beloved that in America, smaller versions are available for purchase at the grocery store so that Guests can enjoy the magic even when they are not at the Parks.

Now, Disneyland Paris can finally see what they have been missing. DLP Report (@DLPReport) has taken to Twitter to share that the new bar is finally available all over the Park for €4.50.

Mickey Ice Cream bars are available at Disneyland Paris starting today! (€4.50)

Mickey Ice Cream bars are available at Disneyland Paris starting today! (€4.50) pic.twitter.com/Q3YjyonU2y — DLP Report (@DLPReport) March 6, 2022

At Walt Disney World, premium bars are currently priced at $5.99 after a recent price hike, and even after conversion, this same snack is around $1.00 less in Paris!

More on Disneyland Paris’ 30th Anniversary

The illustrious drove show has also finally debuted and Guests cannot get enough of the stunning technology! DLP Report (@DLPReport) has fantastistc coverage of the drones below.

Video: “After Glow”, the #DisneylandParis30 after show surprise brings the party vibes with the dance version of the theme song and innovative 3D drone effects. Fantastic!

✨ Video: “After Glow”, the #DisneylandParis30 after show surprise brings the party vibes with the dance version of the theme song and innovative 3D drone effects. Fantastic! pic.twitter.com/RLa67bRhMj — DLP Report (@DLPReport) March 5, 2022

The controversial new pant suit on Minnie Mouse is also available for photos, and we think that Minnie looks stunning. This look will stick around for the month of March to celebrate Women’s History Month.

”Minnie Fashionista”, in her famous Stella McCartney pantsuit, is now meeting all Guests at Studio Theater:

📍”Minnie Fashionista”, in her famous Stella McCartney pantsuit, is now meeting all Guests at Studio Theater: pic.twitter.com/zxKBWFgpSc — DLP Report (@DLPReport) March 6, 2022

Sandwiches even have new themed boxes that have us jealous we cannot order one in Orlando!

Could be worth getting the sandwiches however just for these great new #DisneylandParis30 themed boxes:

Could be worth getting the sandwiches however just for these great new #DisneylandParis30 themed boxes: pic.twitter.com/fwK2qzauej — DLP Report (@DLPReport) March 6, 2022

All cups and water bottles now have 30th logos on them.

Soda cups and Vittel water bottles have switched to the #DisneylandParis30 design:

🥤 Soda cups and Vittel water bottles have switched to the #DisneylandParis30 design: pic.twitter.com/QU5lgYOhul — DLP Report (@DLPReport) March 6, 2022

The all-new Dream… and Shine Brighter has also debuted!

Update: Showtimes for today’s official premiere performances of “Dream… and Shine Brighter”:

10:50a / 12:15p / 2:45p / 4pm

✨ Update: Showtimes for today’s official premiere performances of “Dream… and Shine Brighter”:

10:50a / 12:15p / 2:45p / 4pm pic.twitter.com/YrB7Wc7iBm — DLP Report (@DLPReport) March 6, 2022

All of this is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the 30th anniversary. There are so many offerings happening at Disneyland Paris, it almost seems that the celebration happening there is larger than what we have seen for the 50th anniversary in Walt Disney World in certain aspects!

At Disneyland Paris, lots of changes are coming to Walt Disney Studios and their Disneyland Park, with the 30th anniversary just weeks away. Walt Disney Studios is adding a massive addition that will include Star Wars, Marvel, and Frozen, as well as their very own Avengers Campus, which will be the first section to open in the Park.

We have recently seen Disney’s Sequoia Lodge reopen while the Disneyland Paris Resort continues to undergo a refurbishment. On top of that, we have seen price increases for pins and stunning snowfalls! The Disneyland Paris app has also changed; read more on that here. Disney Stars on Parade is also back at Disneyland Park now that the holidays are over! Guests looking to skip the line can also purchase Premier Access, which is a pay-per-ride system that allows Guests to skip the standby line.

What do you think of Disneyland Paris’ 30th celebrations?

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!