The Pretzel Guide to Walt Disney World

Happy National Pretzel Day! And if you didn’t know that was a holiday, now you do. All the more excuse to stop by your local Auntie Anne’s or mall kiosk of your choosing and get a delicious soft pretzel.

However, we know that food courts aren’t the only place to get a pretzel. In fact, they’re some of the most popular snacks at theme parks around the world, especially at the Walt Disney World Resort! Everybody loves the classic Mickey Pretzel, but did you know that those aren’t the only kind of pretzel you can get at Walt Disney World? Far from it, actually! Here’s a breakdown of every kind of pretzel you can get at Disney World and where you can get them.

Mickey Pretzel

You couldn’t throw a stick in Walt Disney World and not hit a Mickey Pretzel. You can find these delicious treats at all four Parks and beyond, usually at snack kiosks throughout the Park. These pretzels are simple; salted, shaped like Mickey, and served with cheese sauce. Sure, they’re nothing fancy, but if you’re looking for the classic Disney pretzel experience, these are for you. You can get them for $7.49 at most locations, and you can occasionally spot the Simba Pretzel at Disney’s Animal Kingdom – same recipe, different shape!

Cream Cheese Pretzel

Looking for a pretzel with a little bit more going on? Try the slept-on pretzel at the Lunching Pad in the Magic Kingdom, which is served warm and stuffed with lightly sweet cream cheese. If you like cream cheese or cream cheese icing, you will absolutely love this snack. You can get it for $7.49 as well.

Pepper Jack Pretzel

Alright, how about a slightly spicier take on the pretzel? For that, check out the Pepper Jack pretzel at Cheshire Cafe in the Magic Kingdom. This pretzel is made from jalapeno bread and is filled with warm pepper jack cheese. It’s crunchy and only a little bit spicy, and available for $7.49.

Jumbo Pretzel

At Magic Kingdom and the Mickey pretzel just isn’t hitting the spot? Or want to split something bigger? Try the Jumbo Pretzel at Prince Eric’s Village Market, which is a step towards the classic pretzel direction and is available for $10.79, or $11.79 to get cheese dip on the side.

German Pretzel

If you’re craving a classic pretzel but want to level up from a Mickey Pretzel, head to Sommerfest, which is located in the Germany pavilion at EPCOT for the Jumbo Pretzel. This is a giant German pretzel sprinkled with salt and paired perfectly with one of Germany’s many beers. It costs $10.79 since it’s bigger than the average pretzel. but is easily split between two people. You can also get the unique and delicious Pretzel Bread Pudding here for $4.79.

Norwegian Kringla

How about a unique pretzel with a sweet twist? Try Kringla Bakeri Og Kafe in the Norway pavilion at EPCOT. The Norwegian Kringla is its most famous snack, a sweet pretzel-shaped pastry topped with your choice of almonds or chocolate. It’s a little different from your average pretzel, but still hits the spot, and is available for $6.59.

Bavarian Pretzel

Looking for a pretzel and a beer at Disney’s Hollywood Studios? Stop for a quick bite at BaseLine Tap House, where you can enjoy the Bavarian Pretzel served with Beer Cheese Fondue and Spicy Mustard. This giant pretzel is easily split between two people and goes perfectly with a wide selection of craft beers, and is available for $9.50.

Na’vi-sized Pretzel

Don’t worry, Animal Kingdom, we wouldn’t leave you out! If you’re already in Pandora for a delicious Night Blossom at Pongu Pongu, try the Na’vi-sized Pretzel, an absolutely massive pretzel served with beer cheese sauce. This is available for $11.79 and make no mistake, it’s HUGE.

Air Pirate’s Cargo Loaded Pretzel

What would happen if a pretzel and a charcuterie board had a beautiful baby? The answer lies at Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar in Disney Springs, one of our favorite places to grab a drink. This massive pretzel is served with Prosciutto, Sliced Brats, Artisan Salami, Smoked Cheddar, Black Diamond Cheddar, Caraway Pickles, Spicy Mustard, and Beer Cheese Fondue! This massive selection costs $22, but you can also get the pretzel sans fixins during happy hour for just $8.

Wetzel’s Pretzels

If you’re looking for something safe and familiar, Wetzel’s Pretzels kiosks are available at Disney Springs. Sure, they’re just your average mall pretzel, but lest we forget that mall pretzels are delicious. There’s a wide variety of pretzels, pretzel bites, pretzel dogs, dips, drinks, and more here, but an average pretzel will go for $5.99.

Which Disney pretzel is your favorite?