The Most Slept-On Snacks at Disney World

The Walt Disney World Resort is known for some of its iconic snacks. Whether that be the classic Mickey Premium Ice Cream Bar, Dole Whip, Mickey Pretzels, Popcorn, or Caramel Apples, these snacks have become so popular that you can even find them on merch around Disney World.

Of course, everyone visiting Disney should try these iconic snacks at least once. They’re famous for a reason! But what if you’re looking for something a little more underground? Something that the locals enjoy? Sure, there are iconic underrated snacks like the Cheeseburger Spring Rolls in the Magic Kingdom or the Lunch Box Tarts from Woody’s Lunch Box, and there are controversial picks like the Outpost Popcorn Mix at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge or Turkey Legs. But what about snacks that even the most frequent Walt Disney World visitor misses?

Let’s take a look at some of the most slept-on snacks at Walt Disney World so you can try them on your next trip.

Cream Cheese Stuffed Pretzel

Many Guests walk right past The Lunching Pad when they enter Tomorrowland at the Magic Kingdom. Despite the small eatery’s central location, right under Astro Orbiter, Guests are distracted by the ride itself or making a beeline for other attractions like Space Mountain or Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin. However, it’s home to a sweet and savory treat; the Cream Cheese Stuffed Pretzel, which you can get for $7.49. This is a warm pretzel stuffed with sweet cream cheese, and any fan of those flavors will love this option as a change from the regular Mickey Pretzel. You can also find regular Mickey Pretzels, churros, slushies, and a variety of hot dogs at this location.

Mr. Kamal’s Seasoned Fries

This is another location that many Guests walk right past. Disney’s Animal Kingdom, in general, has a lot of great snack options that are hidden in quiet areas of the Park or unassuming food kiosks. Mr. Kamal’s is located in the Asia section of the Park and switches up offerings occasionally, but a staple is Mr. Kamal’s Seasoned Fries for $5.99. These fries are seasoned, not spicy, and are served with a variety of dipping sauces, including saffron aioli, honey kimchi ketchup, and Tandoori honey mustard. This is an awesome pick for those who love french fries but want to try something new! You can also find Chicken Dumplings and Hummus at this kiosk.

Pongu Lumpia

Pongu Pongu is a popular location inside Pandora: The World of AVATAR at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. It’s located right next to the delicious Sat’uli Canteen and offers up the famous Night Blossom, a delicious frozen fruit drink served with boba balls, and also available with rum. However, many Guests overlook the food options here – there’s not a lot, but the highlight is the Pongu Lumpia for $3.79 (a steal)! This is a warm spring roll stuffed with pineapple and cream cheese. While that may seem like a weird combination, if you like fruity cheesecakes or the guava-cheese flavor combo, you’ll enjoy this treat! It’s a great midday pick-me-up or even a small breakfast. You can also find the Na’vi-sized Pretzel here, a colossal pretzel served with beer cheese.

Cheshire Cat Tail

This snack has gained some more popularity over the years, but Guests still tend to overlook it in favor of more classic Magic Kingdom options. You can find this treat at the Cheshire Cafe, right by the Teacups in Fantasyland and on the border of Tomorrowland. The Cheshire Cat Tail is a warm, croissant-like pastry stuffed with chocolate and drizzled with warm pink and purple icing, and you can get it for $5.79. This sweet treat is absolutely to die for, and gets seasonal makeovers every once in a while, but retains the same flavors. This kiosk also frequently switches up offerings and currently has the Pepper Jack Pretzel and the Merry Unbirthday Cupcake.

Daily Poutine

So this is technically multiple snacks, but we couldn’t choose just one variety! With so many delicious table service restaurant options at Disney Springs, many Guests miss out on the snacks. There are some really great options at Disney Springs, and one of them is anything from The Daily Poutine, which is located close to World of Disney and Amorette’s Patisserie. This kiosk serves up a wide variety of poutine options, including classic Canadian with gravy and cheese curds, Italian with mozzarella and bolognese sauce, and even Korean Barbecue with kimchi and pulled pork. These poutines go for $10.49, but are hearty and can easily be split!