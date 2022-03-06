Insane Line Dominates Disney Park, Guest Calls Multi-Hour Wait a “Failure”

At the moment, it seems we cannot get enough of Disneyland Paris as the 30th anniversary celebration begins. Starting today, March 6th, Disneyland Paris is finally 30 years old. After all of the hardships the Park has faced due to the pandemic, we are so happy to see Guests enjoying all the festivities of the one again open theme park.

The Park that started as Euro Disney and then transformed into Disneyland Paris with Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studio Park has grown so much over the past 30 years, and now as the Park continues to expand we are finally able to kick off the amazing celebrations of the 30th anniversary. Sleeping Beauty Castle is now lit with LED lighting, the decor is in place, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and the rest of the gang have their outfits ready, Illuminations returned, and there is an all-new song for the celebration that sends a party down Main Street, U.S.A.! And that is just the tip of the iceberg, we haven’t even discussed the new drone technology that lit up the night sky.

Most recently, we discussed all of the new offerings that Guests can expect to see when they visit. You can click here to learn more about what is being offered. In short, there is new packaging on everything, from water bottles to sandwich boxes, Minnie Mouse is looking chic as ever in her new pantsuit, the After Glow show illuminates Sleeping Beauty Castle with an amazing drone experience, The all-new Dream… and Shine Brighter has also debuted, and so Exmuch more.

And of course, you cannot have a celebration so large without exclusive merchandise. As we saw with the start of the Walt Disney World 50th anniversary celebrations, Disney Guests can go nuts for merchandise. At Disney World, we saw Guests fighting over tumblers that are still available months later, pulling hair and causing a scene. In Disneyland Paris it seems that no fights have broken out, but Guests are clearly ready to spend their day waiting in line to make one purchase.

Pixie Dust (@Pixiedust_be) just posted a video of the line at Flora’s Unique Boutique, which is the only location selling 30th anniversary merchandise, and just to walk the line takes well over 1 minute.

ED92 (@ED92Magic) also posted footage of the line.

It seems that although the celebrations are looking amazing, Guests are not thrilled with how the merchandise offerings have been set. Greg Sulley (@PhattGreg) stated:

Yeh looking at that ridiculously long cue, I would call that a guest service failure! Considering the lack of movement seen in that cue, that looks like a good 2h to 4h cue, and a failure in management. Hire some Ex Disney Store CM’s to help.

We have seen Guests wait in insane lines like this in the past for merchandise, so this is not out of the norm. For example, in Disney World, the Figment popcorn bucket boasted a 7-hour line on opening day.

More on Disneyland Paris

At Disneyland Paris, lots of changes are coming to Walt Disney Studios and their Disneyland Park, with the 30th anniversary just weeks away. Walt Disney Studios is adding a massive addition that will include Star Wars, Marvel, and Frozen, as well as their very own Avengers Campus, which will be the first section to open in the Park.

We have recently seen Disney’s Sequoia Lodge reopen while the Disneyland Paris Resort continues to undergo a refurbishment. On top of that, we have seen price increases for pins and stunning snowfalls! The Disneyland Paris app has also changed; read more on that here. Disney Stars on Parade is also back at Disneyland Park now that the holidays are over! Guests looking to skip the line can also purchase Premier Access, which is a pay-per-ride system that allows Guests to skip the standby line.

What do you think of Disneyland Paris’ 30th celebrations?

