Disney Set to Make Mechanical Changes to Pirates of the Caribbean

Walt Disney World Resort is comprised of four theme parks, over 30 hotels, and dozens upon dozens of rides and attractions.

As one might expect, construction projects are constant. From new projects like the TRON Lightcycle Run roller coaster in Magic Kingdom’s Tomorrowland to updates to older rides like Jungle Cruise, Disney Imagineers never stop improving.

Now, a new construction permit has been filed for the classic Pirates of the Caribbean ride, which can be found in Magic Kingdom’s Adventureland area.

The permit is, somewhat vaguely, for mechanical work, which could mean anything from repairing animatronics to making major updates to how the water ride operates.

The contractor listed is the Grunau Company, whose LinkedIn page reads:

The contractor listed is the Grunau Company, whose LinkedIn page reads:

Grunau Company is a mechanical systems and fire protection contractor headquartered in the greater Milwaukee area who specializes in any size commercial or industrial project in a variety of industries.

Although it is unknown precisely what the Grunau Company will be doing on POTC, the odds are good that it has something to do with the HVAC system in the ride building. This has not, however, been confirmed by Walt Disney World Resort officials.

It is worth noting that Pirates of the Caribbean is not slated for an upcoming closure on Disney’s official calendar.

More on Pirates of the Caribbean

The official description of the Guest-favorite POTC ride reads:

A Pirate’s Life for You

Board a weathered barge for a treacherous voyage to the 17th century, when rowdy rogues and ruthless rapscallions ransacked Caribbean seaport towns. Sing along as pirates serenade you with their anthem, “Yo Ho, Yo Ho (A Pirate’s Life for Me).” Sail past haunted Dead Man’s Cove. Navigate cannon fire between a Caribbean fort and a striking 12-gun galleon. Behold boisterous buccaneers drunk on the spoils of plunderin’ as flames engulf a seaside town. Be sure to keep a spry eye out for Captain Jack Sparrow, from The Pirates of the Caribbean movies. Ye beware, mateys: Dead men tell no tales!

What do you think about Disney making mechanical upgrades to Pirates?

