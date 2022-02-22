Orlando Theme Park May Open Another Coaster Before Disney Completes TRON

It’s been anticipation four years in the making and still going.

Disney began construction on the highly-anticipated TRON Lightcycle/Run more than four years ago and, as of right now, there still is no opening date in sight.

While construction continues on the Magic Kingdom ride and it inches closer and closer to an opening date, Disney’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind coaster— which began construction long after TRON– is nearly finished and set to open in EPCOT later this year.

In the timespan that Disney World has begun TRON construction, Universal Orlando Resort has opened two roller coasters itself– Hagrid’s Magical Creature Motorbike Run (which notably did begin construction just slightly before TRON) and the Jurassic World Velcocioaster.– but another Orlando theme park may also be in the midst of attempting to compete with Disney World.

SeaWorld Orlando recently opened Ice Breaker, a coaster that features four airtime filled launches, both backwards and forwards, culminating in a reverse launch into the steepest beyond vertical drop in Florida – a 93 feet tall spike with 100 degree angle.

But, it doesn’t seem that SeaWorld Orlando is done there.

SeaWorld recently fenced off another area of its Park and a report from Twitter user Midway Mayhem (@midway_mayhem) says that a new roller coaster could be completed by 2023.

SEAWORLD ORLANDO 2023 ROLLER COASTER / JTA CONSTRUCTION UPDATE 2.20.22 Exciting times for us here at Midway Mayhem again as @SeaWorld Orlando appears to have been given the green light for their rumored 2023 prototype roller coaster project!

SEAWORLD ORLANDO 2023 ROLLER COASTER / JTA CONSTRUCTION UPDATE 2.20.22 📹: https://t.co/PkzX9lXq7P Exciting times for us here at Midway Mayhem again as @SeaWorld Orlando appears to have been given the green light for their rumored 2023 prototype roller coaster project! pic.twitter.com/8x2QjbqV24 — Midway Mayhem (@Midway_Mayhem) February 21, 2022

The track can be seen in the photos above, and it appears that, just after the opening of Ice Breaker, that SeaWorld Orlando may be simply at the beginning of its ultimate plans in terms of attraction additions.

Over at Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World Resort, there is so much to see and do! Cinderella Castle is decked out for the 50th anniversary and you can ride the three big mountains: Space Mountain, Splash Mountain, and Big Thunder Mountain, or calm things down on Peter Pan’s Flight. Rope drop the Park to get on Seven Dwarfs Mine Train and then enjoy a mid-day snack with some Dole Whip. Be sure to meet Mickey Mouse and enjoy the firework show, Disney Enchantment!

When do you think that TRON Lightcycle/Run will be complete? Let us know in the comments below!

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!