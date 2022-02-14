Disney Seemingly Struggles to Finish New Thrill Ride 4 Years Later

When visiting any of the Disney Parks and Resorts, you will always notice something new or something being worked on. Whether it’s an annual refurbishment like with Splash Mountain or a complete overhaul like what’s happening over at EPCOT, there will always be something new to look forward to as a Disney Guest.

One of the most anticipated new additions to the Disney Parks is the new TRON Lightcycle Run which is coming to Tomorrowland at the Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World. This thrilling coaster originally opened at the Shanghai Disneyland Resort in 2016 and has proved to be a huge hit among Guests and coaster enthusiasts.

The construction o this new attraction however has garnered a different opinion, especially online. Originally slated to open for Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary last year, these plans were quickly passed by, leaving many wondering when, or even if the coaster will ever open. It’s been almost 5 whole years since TRON was announced to be coming to the Magic Kingdom and there still is not a definitive release date for the ride. The ride was also missing from the D23 yearly update.

We also noticed that today, February 14 (Valentine’s Day) marks 4 years since construction officially started on the project. The reaction to how long this project is taking has been interesting, to say the least. Twitter user @IsTronOpenYet (a very apt name in this case) tweeted a reminder about this special day:

Happy #TronStruction day everyone! 🛠️ Today marks 4 years since the start of construction. Tron is a lesson in paying a little more to let the store assemble it for you.

User @MichaelSheehyJr responded, throwing shots at Disney while mentioning Universal’s upcoming Epic Universe expansion:

Universal is now building a complete theme park that will open in 3 years.

We also recently wrote on a viral video of the TRON construction project which showed a few supposed construction workers taking a break and racing past what appears to be the construction site. Of course, we do not know the full story of what was going on here, and workers are entitled to breaks, which is exactly what this may be! That being said, the seemingly-slow construction has left many Disney Guests wondering when exactly the ride will be completed.

More on Tron Lightcycle Power Run at Shanghai Disneyland Resort:

The Ultimate Competition

Experience high-speed thrills and chills as the Grid comes alive in a heart-pounding race for survival. Created as a friendly way for “Programs” and “Users” to interact, the Power Run pits team against team in the quintessential quest to capture 8 Energy Gates and triumph over opponents. Prepare for digitization after entering the portal—this is your access into the energy, lights and excitement of TRON’s high-tech universe. As you leave the real world behind, you’ll proceed to the games as a member of Team Blue, ready to compete against some of the Grid’s most menacing Programs. Bring Your A-Game to the Mainframe Adrenaline-pumping music, lights and 3-D graphics inspire a furious surge toward the winner’s circle. Traverse TRON’s electrifying multi-sensory environment as you speed, dip and dive through digitized darkness on one of the fastest indoor roller coasters in Disney theme park history. Sync Chamber

Step inside the techno-style zone featuring glowing glass rails, a real-time Raceview and blue laser lights that etch patterns through space—this is where Users synchronize with their Lightcycles. Feel the power activating as you jump on, grab the handles and brace to face an unknown digital frontier.

Are you excited for TRON Lightcycle Run to finally open at Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World? Let us know in the comments below.

