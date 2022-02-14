Figment Popcorn Bucket RETURNS, And Guests Won’t Have to Wait In Line

On January 14, the 2022 EPCOT Festival of the Arts kicked off, along with the debut of the highly anticipated Figment popcorn bucket. On opening day, Guests were eager to snag one as the line was, at one point, reportedly seven hours long!

Just days after the Figment popcorn bucket debuted, the item completely sold out, leaving several Guests disappointed. The good news is the popcorn bucket is officially back in stock — and Guests won’t have to wait in line to purchase one this time!

As we mentioned before, when the Figment popcorn bucket debuted, Guests were forced to stand in line if they wanted to purchase one. As more Guests jumped in line, the longer it grew — and at one point the line was seven hours long.

Now, however, as the Figment popcorn bucket makes its return, Guests can use Mobile Order if they want to add one of these souvenirs to their collection.

As seen in the screenshot below, Guests wishing to purchase a Figment popcorn bucket can open the My Disney Experience app, type in “Figment” in the search bar, and then Mobile Order the souvenir item.

You can find this Disney popcorn bucket near Port of Entry at the Pop! Eats stand, while supplies last.

If you are looking to visit the EPCOT festival, Guests can expect to experience culinary delights from Food Studios around World Showcase, the fan-favorite paint-by-number mural, special merchandise, and more! Here is a list of what Guests can expect for the 2022 Festival of the Arts, courtesy of Disney Parks Blog:

  • Culinary delights from Food Studios around World Showcase
  • The Wonderful Walk of Colorful Cuisine – a fun food stroll featuring five delicious sweet and savory treats
  • Chalk artists turning walkways into stunning landscapes and portraits
  • Photo ops where you can step into famous artwork
  • A paint-by-number mural
  • Figment’s Brush with the Masters scavenger hunt
  • Performance and visual artists
  • Special festival merchandise

The 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts began on January 14 and will run through February 21, 2022. The Figment popcorn buckets will be available while supplies last.

