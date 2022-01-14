INSANE Line Forms at EPCOT… For a Popcorn Bucket

Today marks the first day of 2022’s EPCOT Festival of the Arts, meaning the highly anticipated Figment popcorn bucket officially made its debut — and Guests are clearly eager to snag one.

A few days ago we reported on the upcoming Figment popcorn bucket at the EPCOT Festival of the Arts, which features a strap with Figment faces galore, and Figment as the bucket itself. You can see in the image above that Figment is in a sitting position, looking adorable as always. Well, it seems that everyone wants to get their hands on a Figment popcorn bucket as Guests immediately lined up to try and grab one on the first day of the festival.

DisneyDiary shared a video to Twitter showing just how long the line for the Figment popcorn bucket is, which is pretty insane if you ask us. They write:

This is the line for the Figment popcorn bucket at the EPCOT International Fearival of the Arts at 9:40 am it starts at the World Showcase bridge. #artfulepcot #epcot #wdw

You can find this Disney popcorn bucket near Port of Entry at the Pop! Eats stand, while supplies last.

If you are looking to visit the EPCOT festival, Guests can expect to experience culinary delights from Food Studios around World Showcase, the fan-favorite paint-by-number mural, special merchandise, and more! Here is a list of what Guests can expect for the 2022 Festival of the Arts, courtesy of Disney Parks Blog:

Culinary delights from Food Studios around World Showcase

The Wonderful Walk of Colorful Cuisine – a fun food stroll featuring five delicious sweet and savory treats

Chalk artists turning walkways into stunning landscapes and portraits

Photo ops where you can step into famous artwork

A paint-by-number mural

Figment’s Brush with the Masters scavenger hunt

Performance and visual artists

Special festival merchandise

The 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts began today and will run through February 21, 2022. The Figment popcorn buckets will be available while supplies last.

