Universal Throws Shade at Disney Over Insane Popcorn Bucket Lines

As you may have already heard, Guests at Walt Disney World are going absolutely crazy for the new Figment popcorn bucket at EPOCT. Although Journey Into Imagination with Figment isn’t the most beloved attraction at EPCOT, with multiple hour-long lines, the Figment popcorn bucket proves Guests still love this purple dragon (dinosaur?). Recently, however, Universal Studios blasted Disney on the insane crowds surrounding this new popcorn bucket.

In a recent tweet from the official Universal Studios Orlando Twitter account (@UniversalORL), the Resort was throwing some major shade toward Disney and Disney Guests, questioning how much people could like popcorn. See the full tweet below:

Y'all must really like popcorn. — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) January 14, 2022

Universal Orlando didn’t hesitate to plug their own attractions, mention how close Guests are to the brand-new VelociCoaster:

Meanwhile, Jurassic World #VelociCoaster is 35 minutes. Just sayin' — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) January 14, 2022

Today is the first day of the EPCOT Festival of the Arts, which showcases creativity in all aspects like cuisine, entertainment, and art. The Figment popcorn buckets were released today in EPCOT as a part of the festival and Guests are already rushing to online re-sell sights to capitalize off the hype. As of now, prices for the bucket range anywhere from $100-$250 on eBay, meaning you may want to go get one of your own at the Disney Park if you don’t plan on spending an arm and a leg for the cute snack container.

Find out more about EPCOT’s Festival of the Arts below, courtesy of Disney Parks Blog:

Culinary delights from Food Studios around World Showcase

The Wonderful Walk of Colorful Cuisine – a fun food stroll featuring five delicious sweet and savory treats

Chalk artists turning walkways into stunning landscapes and portraits

Photo ops where you can step into famous artwork

A paint-by-number mural

Figment’s Brush with the Masters scavenger hunt

Performance and visual artists

Special festival merchandise

For those hoping to snag one of these elusive containers, you better hurry, as the Figment popcorn buckets will be available while supplies last.

What do you think of Universal throwing shade at Disney? Did you stand in line to get the Figment popcorn bucket? Let us know in the comments below!

