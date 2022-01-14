Disney Guests Attempting to Sell Popcorn Buckets at Inflated Prices While in Parks

Perhaps the longest line at Walt Disney World Resort on Friday morning was not at any attraction, ride, or experience.

Today is the first day of the 2022 EPCOT Festival of the Arts and, with the festival beginning, came the opportunity for Guests to purchase a limited edition Figment popcorn bucket.

DisneyDiary shared a video to Twitter showing just how long the line for the Figment popcorn bucket was this morning, and you don’t need to journey into your imagination too far to realize how long the line was. They said:

This is the line for the Figment popcorn bucket at the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts at 9:40 am it starts at the World Showcase bridge. #artfulepcot #epcot #wdw

Shortly after the popcorn buckets began to sell, re-seller listings on eBay followed.

Twitter user @iamgcg83 posted a screenshot from eBay less than 40 minutes after the video of the line surfaced and there were already several listings. At the time of this writing, Inside the Magic can already confirm that there are seven listings, one with a bid as high as $270.00.

“This is the song that never ends. It just goes on and on, my friend. Some people started singing it, not knowing what it was. And, they’ll continue singing it forever, just because This is the song that never ends…”

For these to go on sale this fast, this means that Disney resellers literally were attempting to sell these popcorn buckets likely while still in the Disney Park and on Walt Disney World Property!

If you’re looking to find this Disney popcorn bucket, they are being sold near Port of Entry at the Pop! Eats stand, while supplies last.

At the EPCOT Festival of the Arts, Disney Guests can expect to experience culinary delights from Food Studios around World Showcase, the fan-favorite paint-by-number mural, special merchandise, and more! Here is a list of what Guests can expect for the 2022 Festival of the Arts, courtesy of Disney Parks Blog:

Culinary delights from Food Studios around World Showcase

The Wonderful Walk of Colorful Cuisine – a fun food stroll featuring five delicious sweet and savory treats

Chalk artists turning walkways into stunning landscapes and portraits

Photo ops where you can step into famous artwork

A paint-by-number mural

Figment’s Brush with the Masters scavenger hunt

Performance and visual artists

Special festival merchandise

The 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts began today and will run through February 21, 2022.

What do you think of Disney Parks resellers? Let us know in the comments.

