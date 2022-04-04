Disney Guests Experience Incredible Evacuation

When visiting Disney California Adventure, Guests can visit the Pixar Pier, where they can experience reimagined Pixar attractions and experiences like the Inside Out Emotional Whirlwind, Jessie’s Critter Carousel, Toy Story Midway Mania!, the Pixar Pal-A-Round, and the Incredicoaster, try their luck at the Games of Pixar Pier, shop around the stores, and enjoy delicious snacks from the several Pixar-themed stands in the area.

While many Guests find this area and its attractions to be some of the best in the Park, some are terrified of taking a spin at the Pixar Pal-A-Round, especially on one of the swinging gondolas, and even more so of joining The Incredibles as they try to catch Jack-Jack on the Incredicoaster.

With drops of over 100 feet, the Incredicoaster may not be suitable for Guests who are afraid of heights, especially after what happened to Redditor itsmleonard (u/itsmleonard), who posted that he and other Guests had to be evacuated from the ride last night due to an emergency stop right after launch. While he comments Guests were not let in on the reason for the emergency stop, he shares that the evacuation process was very smooth and that, thanks to a leveled platform that locks between the car and the stairs, the fact that they had to get out of the vehicles at an angle wasn’t a problem.

Redditors mentioned they had witnessed the ride being evacuated as they were in the Parks as well but didn’t know the reason and asked if getting down the stairs had been scary. The original poster, itsmleonard, responded the following:

They didn’t share what the reason for the e-stop was. Honestly, I am afraid of heights so I was more nervous at first but once I got out of the car and was standing on the stairs it wasn’t too bad. Thankfully, we were only about 1/3 the way up the lift (and I was in the last car of the train). Related: Fan-Favorite Disney World Attraction Forced to Evacuate Following Medical Emergency

Some Redditors also mentioned that it seemed like the maintenance crew was absent on Sundays. Others commented that maintenance was also absent on “Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays…”, implying rides break down often at Disney Parks.

