Disney Guest Holds Another Guest’s Safety Bar on Frightening Roller Coaster

Disneyland Resort is home to two thrilling Parks in Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure.

Guests who visit the Disney Parks are treated to immersive magical experiences that simply can’t be imitated anywhere else.

While Disneyland Park is home to many iconic attractions like Pirates of the Caribbean, “it’s a small world”, Jungle Cruise, and The Haunted Mansion, Disney California Adventure is home to many thrilling attractions, such as attractions that can be experienced in the brand new Avengers Campus.

One of the most popular attractions located in Disney California Adventure is The Incredicoaster.

TikTok user @LeahCoveyy recently posted a video from the Incredicoaster in which we see a Guest pull a prank on the Guest in front of them.

Watch out for us behind you if ur at Disneyland 😤#disneyland #prank

@leahcoveyyy Watch out for us behind you if ur at Disneyland 😤disneyland prank ♬ original sound – Leah Covey

As you can see in the video, the Guest located in the row behind them is holding the safety restraint up so that it can’t be pulled down. Of course, Disney Cast Members made sure the restraint was correctly placed and where it needed to be before the coaster was started.

Disneyland’s official description of The Incredicoaster reads:

The Supers Are Back Baby Jack-Jack’s superpowers are causing chaos as he teleports from tunnel to tunnel, and The Incredibles sprint into action to save the day. Buckle up for an exhilarating ride around Pixar Pier! Reimagined Located in Pixar Pier’s Incredibles’ Park neighborhood, the Incredicoaster boasts enclosed tunnels, special effects, scenes and a musical score by Incredibles 2composer Michael Giacchino for even more super-fied fun!

Disney California Adventure, located just next door to Disneyland Park, is home to the all-new Avengers Campus. It’s home to many thrilling attractions including The Incredicoaster, WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure, Guardians of the Galaxy: MISSION BREAKOUT, Radiator Spring Racers, The Little Mermaid: Ariel’s Undersea Adventure, and much more!

