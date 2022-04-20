Guest Intentionally Breaks Disneyland Photo Spot, Escapes With Panic

Disneyland Park has so much to offer Guests when they visit the Park, allowing them to experience Disney magic throughout eight lands. From walking through Main Street, U.S.A., to exploring Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, passing through Fantasyland, and enjoying a meal at New Orleans Square, Disneyland Park has something to make every Guest’s visit a magical experience.

However, there is one beloved land that is currently unavailable for Guests. At the moment, Mickey’s Toontown is gearing up for a massive change which will be revealed in 2023 with the reopening of the land and the debut of Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway. While the project to reimagine this land is exciting, many Guests still feel nostalgic knowing they won’t be able to visit Mickey Mouse and his friends.

Since some Guests often like to share their memories at Disney Parks, TikTok user danny (@d_curls7) took the opportunity to share one of his last memories at Mickey’s Toontown, although it is not a heartwarming one as Guests would expect. He posted a video where he can be seen quickly escaping after breaking an iconic photo op in the land.

You can watch the video down below:

bro i was scared #disneyland #fyp #foryoupage #disney #InstaxChallenge #toontown #OscarsAtHome #BridgertonScandal #WomenOwnedBusiness #disneyworld #HaloSilverTeam #fyp

Understandably, Danny was scared after this incident, as consequences for intentionally destroying Disney property are clearly stated on the Disneyland Resort rules and regulations website. However, this photo op was particularly prone to suffering damage, as hundreds of Guests would tug it every day. One former Toontown Cast Member commented on Danny’s video, saying it broke a lot.

Nevertheless, Guests should never intentionally try to damage Disney property nor break any of the Park’s rules and regulations, as breaking them could result in being kicked off property, banned for life, or in some instances, being arrested.

While Mickey’s Toontown is closed, there is still plenty for Guests to see and experience at Disneyland Park, including iconic attractions like The Haunted Mansion, “it’s a small world,” Jungle Cruise, Pirates of the Caribbean, Splash Mountain, Space Mountain, Matterhorn Bobsleds, Peter Pan’s Flight, and much more.

Plus, there is so much to see and do at Disney California Adventure Park! Guests can enjoy Buena Vista Street as they walk the roads Walt had in Hollywood, enjoy a hand-dipped corn dog at Award Wieners, Head to Cars Land to enjoy the neon signage and Radiator Springs Racers, check out the new Marvel-themed land in Avengers Campus, where they can meet Spider-Man, Loki, Ant-Man, Black Widow, Doctor Strange, and so many more characters. And of course, you have to ride WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure and Guardians of the Galaxy: MISSION BREAKOUT. Rock on the Silly Symphony Swings as well, and go catch Jack-Jack on Incredicoaster! The list of rides and attractions never ends!

Have you ever witnessed a Guest behaving disruptively at a Disney Park? Tell us about it in the comments below!

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Disneyland Resort, including Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, and the Downtown Disney District. Or what about Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!