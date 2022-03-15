Disney Erases Toontown From Existence As Iconic Area Closes For Major Changes

One of the most iconic areas in Disneyland Resort has seemingly been erased from existence.

Disneyland announced that Mickey’s Toontown would be undergoing massive renovations and updates that will result in a complete overhaul of the area. Mickey’s Toontown is a land located at Disneyland Park which allows Guests to go into Mickey Mouse’s home, Minnie Mouse’s home, Donald and Daisy’s boat, Chip and Dale’s Tree, and Goofy’s house! Guests can also ride Roger Rabbit’s Toontown Spin and check out other fun aspects of the land.

As the area in Disneyland Park last week, TikTok user @DisneyAlwaysDisney posted a video where we can see Disney has completely removed Mickey’s Toontown from the app map.

🥲 #toontown #mickeystoontown #disneyland #disneylandupdates#disneynews #disneylandnews #distok #disneytiktok #SchickAsks#disney #themeparks

As you can see in the video above, Mickey’s Toontown used to be listed on the app at the back of Disneyland Park, where it has been located for decades. Now, at least for the time being, the area has been removed from the Disneyland App.

The expectation will be for it to be added back once the refurbishments have taken place with an all-new look and a new ride in Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway.

Walt Disney World Resort opened Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway a couple of years ago at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and the ride has been a huge hit. The Disneyland attraction is expected to be similar but actually may have more scenes for Guests to enjoy compared to its Orlando counterpart.

While Mickey’s Toontown is closed, there is still plenty for Guests to see and experience at Disneyland Park including iconic attractions like The Haunted Mansion, “it’s a small world”, Jungle Cruise, Pirates of the Caribbean, Splash Mountain, Space Mountain, Matterhorn Bobsleds, Peter Pan’s Flight, and much more.

Disney California Adventure also has plenty to offer Disney Park Guests as they walk the roads Walt had in Hollywood, enjoy a hand-dipped corn dog at Award Wieners, head to Cars Land to enjoy the neon signage and Radiator Springs Racers, check out the new Marvel-themed land in Avengers Campus, where they can meet Spider-Man, Loki, Ant-Man, Black Widow, Doctor Strange, and so many more characters. And of course, you have to ride WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure and Guardians of the Galaxy: MISSION BREAKOUT. Rock on the Silly Symphony Swings as well, and go catch Jack-Jack on Incredicoaster!

Are you excited about the updates coming to Toon Town at Disneyland Resort? Let us know in the comments.

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Disneyland Resort, including Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, and the Downtown Disney District. Or what about Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!