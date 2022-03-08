Today Is the LAST Day to Visit Disney’s Toontown Prior to Indefinite Closure

Mickey’s Toontown is a land located at Disneyland Park which allows Guests to go into Mickey Mouse’s home, Minnie Mouse’s home, Donald and Daisy’s boat, Chip and Dale’s Tree, and Goofy’s house! Guests can also ride Roger Rabbit’s Toontown Spin and check out other fun aspects of the land.

However, today is the last day Guests can check out Toontown in its current state prior to it closing down indefinitely for its complete overhaul.

We reported last year that Mickey’s Toontown in Disneyland Park will close tomorrow, March 9, 2022 to make way for a new, reimagined Mickey’s Toontown, which will debut in early 2023 alongside Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway.

The reimagining of Toontown will bring new experiences to families and young children, including new play experiences, as well as open, grassy play spaces for everyone to unplug. The entire theme of Mickey’s Toontown will include “a vibrant symphony of sights, sounds, and sensations,” according to Disney.

When speaking to the reimagined Mickey’s Toontown, Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Josh D’Amaro said:

“We are so excited to leverage Disney’s powerful brand, develop new stories and share even more magical experiences with our guests. The newly reimagined Mickey’s Toontown will be a welcoming place where families and younger guests can connect and play together in fun new ways.”

Disney went on to explain that the reimagined Mickey’s Toontown will offer more “play activities and attractions than ever before”:

Even with a greener and more spacious Mickey’s Toontown, the land will offer more play activities and attractions than ever before. From active play to tactile play, new experiences will let children play, slide, spin, splash, touch and listen!

One of the new areas coming to the reimagined Mickey’s Toontown will be CenTOONial Park, which will act as the first space Guests see when they enter the area and will be home to two interactive play experiences

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway will also debut in 2023 in the reimagined Mickey’s Toontown, which will be a replica of the current Walt Disney World attraction located inside Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

And for those of you wondering about exactly who you will see in the reimagined Mickey’s Toontown, don’t worry because Disney confirmed that Mickey’s Toontown will still be home to many beloved characters including Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Goofy, Donald Duck and more!

At this time, we do not have a set date for its reopening, meaning it will be closed indefinitely. Inside the Magic will update you as we get information regarding a reopening date.

Although Toontown will be closed indefinitely, Guests can still enjoy many other offerings at Disneyland Park including Sleeping Beauty Castle, the Matterhorn, Jungle Cruise, Haunted Mansion, Space Mountain, Big Thunder Mountain and more.

Are you excited to see Mickey’s Toontown be reimagined? Let us know in the comments below.