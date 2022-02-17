Disney Announces Closure Date For Entire Land

When it comes to Disneyland, one of the most exciting new additions that is getting ready to come is the newly renovated Toontown. Toontown is a gem at Disneyland Park that allows Guests to go into Mickey Mouse’s home, Minnie Mouse’s home, Donald and Daisy’s boat, Chip and Dale’s Tree, Goofy’s house, and more! There are fun aspects like gag factory and Rodger Rabbit’s Toontown Spin available as well. First, we found out Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway would be coming to Toontown, after it debuted in Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and then a makeover of the whole land was announced.

Disney noted that the year long refurbishment would begin in early 2022 and last through to early 2023, but we did not have any specifics in terms of a singular opening or closing date. Now, as we approach March, Disney has updated their original announcement to highlight that Toontown will close down on March 9, 2022. At the moment, an opening date is still up in the air.

Disney noted:

An ambitious reimagining of Mickey’s Toontown in Disneyland park will debut in early 2023, alongside the new attraction, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway. This news was shared today at the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA) Expo by Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, Josh D’Amaro. Building on the legacy of Mickey’s Toontown, Imagineers are working to create some all-new experiences so families and young children can have more opportunities to play together inside Disneyland park. The beloved Mickey’s Toontown will transform into a vibrant symphony of sights, sounds, and sensations. Focusing on today’s families with young children, Mickey’s Toontown will feature new play experiences, as well as open, grassy play spaces for everyone to unplug. The land will have landscaping for both spontaneous family play and parental relaxation.

The refurbishment will also extend the land.

One of the new areas coming to Mickey’s Toontown will be CenTOONial Park, the first space guests will see when they enter. This natural space will be anchored by two interactive play experiences. At the center of CenTOONial Park will be a fountain, designed for play, which will also become a center icon for Mickey’s Toontown. As its base, water tables will invite guests to play with the water and have a sensory experience. At night, the fountain will be brought to life in a unique spectacle. A nearby dreaming tree will be inspired by the tree a young Walt Disney would daydream under in his hometown. Sculpted tree roots will provide an opportunity for children to play, crawl and explore, and undulating topography will offer rolling hills and a place to sit and dream.

This means that Guests only have a short few weeks to take in the colorful aesthetic that Toontown has to offer before it goes away. Toontown used to also exist at Walt Disney World, but was removed to make way for New Fantasyland.

