Inebriated Guest Causes Disgusting Scene at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Walt Disney World Resort’s four Parks, Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, and EPCOT, and their Cast Members are known for always going to great lengths to keep the parks a safe, family-friendly environment.

However, some Guests can also go above and beyond, creating disturbing situations Cast Members and Park Security have to handle and solve in the most efficient way possible not to affect other Guests’ visits.

Such was the case of an inebriated Guest who caused quite the scene at Disney’s Animal Kingdom inside Pandora – The World Of Avatar.

Cast Members were called to the rainforest section of the queue for Flight Of Passage, where an inebriated Guest was lying on the ground unconscious. When approached by Cast Members, it was notorious the Guest was in an inconvenient state due to a strong smell of alcohol.

This problematic Guest was then escorted outside by both Cast Members and Park security staff, where he was inspected, only to find out he had no identification and had no other Guests with him. They also found a plastic bottle of vodka, clearly empty by that time.

The search happened on top of the show building of Flight Of Passage, a backstage area usually inaccessible for Guests. This information was originally released in a TikTok video, however, since we have the publication of this article, the TikTok user deleted the video in question. Due to this, we have removed their social media information.

That being said, we can get a closer glimpse of this building thanks to a TikTok posted by BackDoorDisney (@backdoordisney), who recorded an impressive view from the top of Pandora’s floating mountains.

You can check out the whole video down below!

The most shocking part of this disturbing story also happened on top of this building, as the Guest started walking towards the edge of the building, undoing his pants preparing to relieve himself. Security was, fortunately, able to stop him before ruining the experience for more Guests that day.

Although we know not all Guests will behave correctly while at Disney, it is still shocking to know of the situations some problematic Guests can cause at the Most Magical Place On Earth. And while it is true that Disney’s Animal Kingdom is one of the Disney Parks authorized for the sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages, the abuse of this right is never encouraged.

Guest are also not encouraged to bring their own alcoholic beverages into the parks, as they are part of the prohibited items list. Walt Disney World Resort Property Rules state the following on the matter:

Alcoholic beverages, except at the Disney Resort hotels and Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser. Wine may be brought in to Disney Springs to be consumed at select table service restaurants only, corkage fees apply.

Rules for alcohol consumption within the parks are similar for both Walt Disney World Resort and for Disneyland Resort, where the official site states the following:

Alcoholic beverages may be purchased at the Disneyland Resort by Guests 21 years of age or older. The documents required to verify age vary for United States residents and non-United States residents: United States Residents United States residents who wish to purchase an alcoholic beverage at the Disneyland Resort must present one of the following forms of identification: Identification card issued by a governmental agency in the United States (Federal, State, Territory,* County, City) that contains the following:

Name

Date of birth

Physical description of the person

Photo of the person

Expiration date

Valid active United States Armed Forces ID (must include date of birth and portrait photo)

Valid original passport

Temporary driver’s licenses, temporary ID cards and copies of passports, driver’s licenses or ID cards are not acceptable. * United States territories include Puerto Rico, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands, United States Virgin Islands and American Samoa. Non-United States Residents Original passports are the only form of identification acceptable for Guests from outside the United States; non-United States driver’s licenses, ID cards, temporary ID cards and copies of ID cards are not acceptable.

Please be aware of the rules and regulations that Walt Disney World Resort sets out before arriving, as breaking them could result in being kicked off property, banned for life, or in some instances, being arrested.

Do you prefer to stay dry at the Disney Parks? Or do you responsibly enjoy alcoholic offerings when visiting? Let us know in the comments below!

