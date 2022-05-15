Beloved Disneyland Offering Gets Reopening Date

Disneyland Resort has so much for Guests to enjoy when they visit the Parks. With delicious food and drinks, world-class entertainment, character interactions, iconic classic attractions, and new innovative experiences, it’s easy to see why Disneyland is The Happiest Place On Earth!

Disneyland Park has recently closed several attractions and offerings, some to be completely reimagined and some to carry out extensive refurbishments. While many Guests are not happy to miss the opportunity of experiencing these offerings during their recent trips, as they are temporarily closed, they must understand Disneyland is doing this to improve the experience for every Guest as they visit the Disney Parks in Anaheim.

However, one of the most popular offerings at Disneyland Park just got a possible reopening date, welcoming Guests at New Orleans Square soon! We’re talking about the Blue Bayou Restaurant. one of the most exclusive and requested restaurants at Disneyland Park. This Louisiana-inspired culinary adventure is mere steps away from Pirates of the Caribbean and has tables that allow Guests to watch the boats glide past as they set sail on this classic attraction.

The official Disneyland Resort website describes this iconic restaurant as follows:

Dine Down on the Bayou

Step into perpetual twilight as the nighttime ambiance of the watery setting surrounds you. Spot Guests embarking on a Pirates of the Caribbean adventure, as you enjoy an authentic New Orleans-inspired lunch or dinner. It’s a truly unique setting where the bayou is, literally, by you! A New Orleans Square Classic

Blue Bayou has been a must-visit destination for many Disneyland Resort Guests since its opening in 1967. Its mystical setting takes you into the heart of the South—overhead strings of colorful balloon lanterns cast an enchanting glow, dotting the darkness while crickets chirp, frogs croak and fireflies wink in the dark. Big Tastes from the Big Easy

Kick off your memorable meal with Southern-inspired starters. Next, choose from a selection of authentic entrées—including signature dishes such as Jambalaya and Plant-based Cajun Cauliflower. Favorite dishes include a surf & turf combo of split lobster tail and petite filet mignon with all the fixin’s… and don’t forget the nonalcoholic mint juleps. New additions to the restaurant’s menu include a New Orleans-inspired signature Hurricane cocktail, along with select wines and beers. And Guests commemorating a special occasion may enhance their experience with a Celebration Finale complete with sparkling wine and a unique shareable dessert. Kids can also take part in the Bayou spirit by creating their own meals, including delicious entrees and sides that cater to every taste. Be sure to save some room for dessert—and don’t miss the best crème brûlée in New Orleans Square!

The daily schedule on the official Disneyland website shows the Blue Bayou Restaurant on their list of Closed for Refurbishment offerings on June 23rd but removes it for June 24th and on, meaning Guests could be able to enjoy a delicious Louisiana-inspired meal as early as June 24th.

You can see a screenshot from the daily schedule for June 23rd on the Disneyland website below:

And a screenshot from the daily schedule for June 24th below:

However, the official website of the Blue Bayou Restaurant still shows no times available to make reservations for June 24th. This may be updated soon, allowing Guests to book a table in this iconic restaurant.

It is worth mentioning that Disneyland has not released any official statements regarding an official reopening date. Still, based on the daily schedule removing the restaurant from the Closed for Refurbishment section on June 24th, it is very probable that this date will soon be announced.

Disneyland Park is currently making significant improvements to several attractions, with Pirates of the Caribbean closed for refurbishment and Tarzan’s Treehouse waiting for a complete reimagining. Toontown is also gearing up for a massive change that will be revealed in 2023 with the reopening of the land and the debut of Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway. However, there is still so much for Guests to enjoy! Now that the Main Street Electrical Parade and other nighttime spectaculars have made their way back into the Parks, Guests have so much more to look forward to on their next visit. Walking up to Sleeping Beauty Castle is always a dream, especially when you get to go inside and relive the story of Aurora and Maleficent. Riding classics like “it’s a small world,” Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride, The Haunted Mansion, Matterhorn Bobsleds, Splash Mountain, and more will have you feeling the magic and craving a churro! Plus, now at Disneyland, Guests can enjoy Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge for some blue milk or green milk and ride Rise of the Resistance and Smuggler’s Run.

Plus, there is so much to see and do at Disney California Adventure Park! Guests can enjoy Buena Vista Street as they walk the roads Walt had in Hollywood, enjoy a hand-dipped corn dog at Award Wieners, Head to Cars Land to enjoy the neon signage and Radiator Springs Racers, check out the new Marvel-themed land in Avengers Campus, where they can meet Spider-Man, Loki, Ant-Man, Black Widow, Doctor Strange, and so many more characters. And of course, you have to ride WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure and Guardians of the Galaxy: MISSION BREAKOUT. Rock on the Silly Symphony Swings as well, and catch Jack-Jack on Incredicoaster! The list of rides and attractions never ends!

