Cast Members Ruin Costly Experience Leaving Guest Extremely Disappointed

Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort offer Guests some of the most exciting experiences, including attractions and character interactions. With the newest lands, Avengers Campus, and Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, the experience when visiting the Parks has only gotten better.

However, many Guests consider Disney Parks lacking since their reopening, with bad experiences on cleanliness, food quality, merchandise stock, supply chain, and even Cast Members’ attitude.

Redditor u/kimura_yui149 posted about their recent experience while building a lightsaber at Savi’s Workshop in Disney’s Hollywood Studios. They mentioned they were scheduled for the 10 pm group on this experience, and they could feel Cast Members rushing them from the very first moment. They comment the experience felt superficial with a lack of attention from Cast Members.

The experience only got worse as the original poster fell behind during the process and had to be assisted by two Cast Members due to a faulty piece while the rest of the group did the emotional lighting of the sabers. They add that they loved the atmosphere of this experience but felt cheated and hoped for a better experience on their next visit.

My group was brought in at 10PM or so. I already flat out noticed that we were being rushed before we were even going in. The whole experience felt really superficial and I was able to tell the employee didn’t care. I was given a broken center piece and since we were being rushed I was so behind in the building process. I had to have another employee help me while they were doing the lighting of the sabers. I don’t know how to feel, I loved the atmosphere but the employee really kinda tainted my experience. I hope my next visit isn’t this bad.

Redditor u/InsideEmergency118 shared an equally disappointing experience, as they mentioned their group had fine pacing, but their lightsaber simply wouldn’t turn on during the whole experience. Cast Members offered him to go back and light it before the next group would come in, but they commented it would’ve been lame to be alone in an empty room turning a toy lightsaber on. They add that when Cast Members asked for their information to follow up on the issue, they could notice a list of about 15 other Guests who had experienced problems on that same day.

So I had a similar experience. Mine had fine pacing and the employees were all great but my lightsaber did not light during the ceremony……To say I was disappointed, would be a massive understatement. Mine never actually lit while I was inside. They offered to let me go back in and light it before the next group, after they realized my center was faulty, but really……..that would be so lame standing there alone in an empty room turning a toy lightsaber on. My daughter and wife would not be in there with me and there would not really be any atmosphere without the host speaking. The real nasty part was they asked for my name and hotel ect. so they could track the issue, her writing my info on a list with what looked like 10-15 others from the same day. All in all, they need do do something about the quality control of their lightsabers or stop pricing it at such a premium price.

It seems to be a common concern that Walt Disney World Resort is seemingly putting so little attention to one of the most expensive interactive experiences in the Parks, leaving Guests disappointed and deterring them from even trying to book the experience.

Currently, reservations for Savi’s Workshop – Handbuilt Lightsabers at Disney’s Hollywood Studios are not available until June 8th. However, after that date, there are still reservations available after regular Park closing hours, meaning there is a possibility that Guests could go through the same experience of being rushed at later hours.

Earlier this year, Guests experienced another massive flaw during this experience, as Disney Parks stopped providing complimentary cases and instead provided plastic bags while charging Guests full prices, creating outrage among Guests who, again, referred to the fact that this is a costly, premium experience, and that a fitting solution should’ve been provided for Guests.

