Guests Devastated as Disney Removes Detail From Beloved Attraction

Since Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World were reopened, Guests have pointed out that cleanliness at the parks is not quite the same as it used to be. Guests have recently shared reports of overflowing trash cans, queues full of litter, and more at both parks.

While Cast Members at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort go to great lengths to keep the Park as clean as possible, there is always a chance that they may miss small details.

Such was the case of a piece of gum stuck on the exit arch of “it’s a small world” at Disneyland Resort. Reddit user u/tikivic shared the story of this piece of gum, mentioning he had fondly named him Gary and that allegedly, he’s been visiting him since 2018. The post quickly became popular, as dozens of users were eager to meet Gary on their next visit.

While many found the story hilarious, Redditor u/shypye commented they feared for Gary’s longevity, as bringing attention to him could cause his removal from “it’s a small world.”

The Steisand Effect. Had OP not made a post about Gary, I’m sure he would have lived out a long, content life there on that tunnel exit. But now that’s he’s brought attention to it, I fear for poor Gary’s longevity. He’s not long for this Happy Place. Related: Disney Guest Notices Same Piece of Litter In Beloved Attraction Has Not Moved Since 2018

And indeed, it wouldn’t be long until the inevitable happened. Not one week after the story of Gary came to light, Disney removed this newly found icon from the attraction. Redditor u/thatranger974 posted a picture of the mark Gary had left on the arch of “it’s a small world.”

Did anyone ever give an update on Gary? Seems he’s left his mark on Small World.

Redditor u/forlorn_hope28 noted that a Cast Member probably followed the subreddit where the story had been posted and cleaned it up. They added that following that logic, minor fixable issues could be solved throughout the Park, improving the experience for everyone.

So a CM at Disneyland follows this sub and cleaned up part of the park. By that logic if we just start posting small fixable issues with attractions, we can crowd source improving the park experience as a whole. If I recall there was a piece of gum on the right before the second lift on Splash Mountain. We can call her Mary

Following that same logic, Redditor u/joshuamillertime commented Disney should meet Jerry, the broken PeopleMover track since many Guests would like to see this iconic attraction return to Disneyland Resort.

I’d like you to meet this broken peoplemover track, his name is Jerry

Guests must remember that Disney can always see the content they create inside the Parks and post on different social media, and take action against them, whether it be towards what Guests share, like in this case, or towards the Guests who post the videos.

Guests need to be aware of the rules and regulations that Disneyland sets out before arriving, as breaking them could result in being kicked off property, banned for life, or in some instances, being arrested.

At Disneyland, there is so much for Guests to enjoy! Now that the mask mandate has dropped for fully vaccinated Guests, Guests can enter buildings without a face covering if they so choose. Walking up to Sleeping Beauty Castle is always a dream, especially when you get to go inside and relive the story of Aurora and Maleficent. Riding classics like “it’s a small world,” Pirates of the Caribbean, Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride, The Haunted Mansion, Matterhorn Bobsleds, Splash Mountain, and more will have you feeling the magic and craving a churro! Toontown is currently gearing up for a massive change which will be revealed in 2023 with the reopening of the land and the debut of Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway. Plus, now at Disneyland, Guests can enjoy Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge for some blue milk or green milk and ride Rise of the Resistance and Smuggler’s Run.

Plus, there is so much to see and do at Disney California Adventure Park! Guests can enjoy Buena Vista Street as they walk the roads Walt had in Hollywood, enjoy a hand-dipped corn dog at Award Wieners, Head to Cars Land to enjoy the neon signage and Radiator Springs Racers, check out the new Marvel-themed land in Avengers Campus, where they can meet Spider-Man, Loki, Ant-Man, Black Widow, Doctor Strange, and so many more characters. And of course, you have to ride WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure and Guardians of the Galaxy: MISSION BREAKOUT. Rock on the Silly Symphony Swings as well, and catch Jack-Jack on Incredicoaster! The list of rides and attractions never ends!

Have you noticed more litter at Disneyland on recent trips? Let us know in the comments below!

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Disneyland Resort, including Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, and the Downtown Disney District. Or what about Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!