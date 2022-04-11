Disney Guest Notices Same Piece of Litter In Beloved Attraction Has Not Moved Since 2018

Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort pride themselves on their cleanliness and ability to immerse Disney Park Guests in the magic seemingly without effort.

Of course, anyone who has been a Disney Cast Member or who has done any research on what is required from all Disney Cast Members when it comes to cleanliness knows this is certainly not the case.

However, many Disney Park Guests have recently noticed some cleanliness issues that have been different from anything we’ve seen in the theme parks before. Reports of overflowing trash cans, litter comprised in bodies of water, and much more have been shared by Guests at both Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort recently.

In a recent Reddit thread, a Disneyland Resort Guest shared that they had “befriended” a piece of gum that has resided at a popular attraction at Disneyland Park since 2018.

“This piece of gum is my friend. I have named him Gary. I have been visiting him twice a year at Disneyland since early 2018. He lives on the exit arch of “it’s a small world”. Say hello to him if you get the chance.”

According to the Guest and many others in the thread, the piece of gum has lived a long life stuck to the exit arch of “it’s a small world.”

Disney’s official description of “it’s a small world” reads:

“The Happiest Cruise That Ever Sailed” Voyage along the Seven Seaways canal and behold a cast of almost 300 Audio-Animatronics dolls representing children from every corner of the globe as they sing the classic anthem to world peace—in their native languages. Amid vibrant backdrops, you’ll travel through country after country, and by journey’s end, you’ll see that it really is a small world after all.

More On Disneyland Resort

Disney California Adventure has plenty to offer Guests as they walk the roads Walt had in Hollywood, enjoy a hand-dipped corn dog at Award Wieners, check out the new Marvel-themed land in Avengers Campus, where they can meet Spider-Man, Loki, Ant-Man, Black Widow, Doctor Strange, and so many more characters. Don’t forget to check out the glowing lights in Cars Land and ride Radiator Springs Racers. And of course, you have to ride WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure and Guardians of the Galaxy: MISSION BREAKOUT. Rock on the Silly Symphony Swings as well, and go catch Jack-Jack on Incredicoaster!

At Disneyland, there is so much for Guests to enjoy! Now that the mask mandate has dropped for fully vaccinated Guests, Guests can enter buildings without a face covering if they so choose. Walking up to Sleeping Beauty Castle is always a dream, especially when you get to go inside and relive the story of Aurora and Maleficent. Riding classics like “it’s a small world”, Pirates of the Caribbean, Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride, The Haunted Mansion, Matterhorn Bobsleds, Splash Mountain, and more will have you feeling the magic, and craving a churro! Toontown is currently gearing up for a massive change which will be revealed in 2023 with the reopening of the land, and the debut of Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway. Plus, now at Disneyland, Guests can enjoy Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge for some blue milk, or green milk, and ride Rise of the Resistance and Smuggler’s Run.

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Disney World’s water parks, four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district! Or, how about a trip to Disneyland Resort to experience Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure, as well as the Downtown Disney shopping and dining district!