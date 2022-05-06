Dozens of Guests Insist on Riding Iconic Attraction Despite Breakdowns

When visiting Disneyland Resort, Guests have the chance to enjoy delicious food and drinks, world-class entertainment, character interactions, iconic classic attractions, and new innovative experiences. With so much to offer, it’s easy to see why Disneyland is the happiest place on earth!

However, not everything can be magical all the time. Sometimes rides and attractions break down, making Guests wait, either in the queue or aboard the attractions, and in some cases, even having to evacuate them from the ride they are on. It would appear that rides breaking down are becoming more and more common at Disney Parks, or at least Guests seem to be sharing their experiences more frequently than before.

While many may turn away the moment an attraction breaks down, exiting the queue and looking for a different attraction to get on, some Guests are just determined to experience the rides.

Such was the case of Redditor u/RipCityRevival, who recently posted a picture of “it’s a small world,” saying there were a dozen Guests, including him, who were committed to riding this Disneyland classic, despite the issues the attraction was experiencing.

You can see the original poster’s photo down below:

The original poster added in a comment that he also experienced a 10 minute stop while riding Pinocchio’s Daring Journey the day before and that he had been evacuated from the attraction after, making fellow Redditors wonder what is going on at Disneyland that could be causing these break downs to happen so often.

Ironically, it was u/RipCityRevival, the original poster, who explained the situation, saying the following:

So from what I've heard they are training, and it appears they are taking the boats backstage through the Central/South America section.

While it is unclear if this was the official reason for the attraction’s temporary closure, Disneyland is indeed receiving and training a significant amount of new Cast Members. On a recent visit, we saw several managers and trainers leading groups of Cast Members in training. We were also able to spot several training sessions at store registers and restaurants, as well as throughout the Parks for all sorts of roles, making it possible to think that there were ongoing training sessions at “it’s a small world” by the time this group of Guests were trying to ride the attraction.

Disneyland Park is currently making significant improvements to several attractions, with Pirates of the Caribbean closed for refurbishment and Tarzan's Treehouse waiting for a complete reimagining. Toontown is also gearing up for a massive change that will be revealed in 2023 with the reopening of the land and the debut of Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway.

Plus, there is so much to see and do at Disney California Adventure Park! Guests can enjoy Buena Vista Street as they walk the roads Walt had in Hollywood, enjoy a hand-dipped corn dog at Award Wieners, Head to Cars Land to enjoy the neon signage and Radiator Springs Racers, check out the new Marvel-themed land in Avengers Campus, where they can meet Spider-Man, Loki, Ant-Man, Black Widow, Doctor Strange, and so many more characters. And of course, you have to ride WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure and Guardians of the Galaxy: MISSION BREAKOUT. Rock on the Silly Symphony Swings as well, and catch Jack-Jack on Incredicoaster! The list of rides and attractions never ends!

