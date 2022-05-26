Fantasmic! Begins Testing as Return Date Closes In

Disney’s longest-running nighttime spectacular is ready to delight Guests once again, as Disneyland Cast Members have begun testing the fountains to make sure Fantasmic! illuminates Disneyland’s Rivers of America on May 28th, delighting the young and young at heart.

In a video posted by Redditor u/toosauccyy, we can see some of the fountains used in Fantasmic being tested, clearly not at full capacity, but making sure the movements are happening with no inconveniences.

You can see the video below or click here to watch it.

Fantasmic! will officially return on May 28th for all Guests to enjoy, and Cast Members will get an exclusive preview of the show, as Disneyland Resort Ambassadors (@disneylandambassador) recently announced on Instagram. Cast Members will be able to enjoy a costumed rehearsal of this nighttime spectacular in the coming days with prior registration. Footage of this Cast Member’s exclusive preview will surely be posted on the Disneyland Resort Ambassadors’ Instagram profile and probably even the Disney Parks’ social platforms.

Disney Parks Blog describes this nighttime spectacular as follows:

“Fantasmic!” is an emotional extravaganza of colorful Disney-animated story scenes, choreographed to an exciting musical score. The waters of the Rivers of America come alive as Mickey Mouse dreams he is the Sorcerer’s Apprentice and faces dastardly villains, using the power of his imagination to save the day. Along the way, fantastic events and images as seen in stories like “Fantasia,” “The Jungle Book,” and more come to life with live performers, character appearances, enhanced special effects and pyrotechnics.

Fantasmic! will be joining other nighttime spectaculars that have already made their triumphant return to the Parks, World of Color at Disney California Adventure, plus the Main Street Electrical Parade and Disneyland Forever fireworks spectacular at Disneyland Park.

At Disneyland, there is so much for Guests to enjoy! Now that the Main Street Electrical Parade and other nighttime spectaculars have made their way back into the Parks, Guests have so much more to look forward to on their next visit. Walking up to Sleeping Beauty Castle is always a dream, especially when you get to go inside and relive the story of Aurora and Maleficent. Riding classics like “it’s a small world,” Pirates of the Caribbean, Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride, The Haunted Mansion, Matterhorn Bobsleds, Splash Mountain, and more will have you feeling the magic and craving a churro! Toontown is currently gearing up for a massive change which will be revealed in 2023 with the reopening of the land and the debut of Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway. Plus, now at Disneyland, Guests can enjoy Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge for some blue milk or green milk and ride Rise of the Resistance and Smuggler’s Run.

Plus, there is so much to see and do at Disney California Adventure Park! Guests can enjoy Buena Vista Street as they walk the roads Walt had in Hollywood, enjoy a hand-dipped corn dog at Award Wieners, Head to Cars Land to enjoy the neon signage and Radiator Springs Racers, check out the new Marvel-themed land in Avengers Campus, where they can meet Spider-Man, Loki, Ant-Man, Black Widow, Doctor Strange, and so many more characters. And of course, you have to ride WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure and Guardians of the Galaxy: MISSION BREAKOUT. Rock on the Silly Symphony Swings as well, and catch Jack-Jack on Incredicoaster! The list of rides and attractions never ends!

Are you excited to see Fantasmic! back at Disneyland? Let us know in the comments below!