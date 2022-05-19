Changes Announced For Disney’s Fantasmic! Return

Fantasmic! is a nighttime spectacular that takes Guests into Mickey’s dreams as they visit some of the most iconic Disney animated stories. It is located inside Disney’s Hollywood Studios on Sunset Boulevard near Tower of Terror and Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, Disney made the decision to halt nighttime shows, including Fantasmic!. The good news is that as we continue to move forward, Disney World has confirmed that Fantasmic! will return to Disney’s Hollywood Studios in 2022.

But that’s not all because once Fantasmic! does return, Guests will be able to witness brand-new scenes highlighting some of our favorite movies!

Fantasmic! at Disney World

In case you have never seen this nighttime spectacular, the Disney World website describes the show as:

A Legendary Tale Featuring more than 50 live performers, massive sets, stunning effects, dazzling pyrotechnics and rousing music, this larger-than-life show is painted on a grand canvas of dancing water and light like nothing you’ve ever seen. Overflowing with silly and suspenseful surprises, it will leave your entire family smiling from ear-to-ear. A Night When Dreams Come True Fast asleep, Mickey Mouse dreams that he is a mighty sorcerer’s apprentice with the power to control water, color and magic. The Disney Villains—including Maleficent in the form of a towering, 40-foot-tall dragon—turn Mickey’s dream into a nightmare, but don’t underestimate the power of Mickey’s imagination! The fantastic fantasy includes Disney Characters from some of your favorite animated classics: Beauty and the Beast

Sleeping Beauty

The Little Mermaid

Aladdin

The Lion King

Pocahontas

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

Who is the star of Fantasmic!?

Although Fantasmic! includes various Disney characters from fan-favorite films such as Beauty and the Beast, Sleeping Beauty, The Little Mermaid, Aladdin, and The Lion King, the star of Fantasmic! is Mickey Mouse as we watch his dream of him becoming a mighty sorcerer’s apprentice with the power to control water, color and magic.

However, Mickey’s dream soon becomes a nightmare as the Disney Villains — including Maleficent in the form of a towering, 40-foot-tall dragon — take over.

Does Fantasmic! run every night?

Prior to the ongoing pandemic, Fantasmic! ran every night unless there were technical difficulties or there was a storm in the area.

If you want to witness the incredible nighttime spectacular, Fantasmic!, we highly recommend planning in advance. Guests tend to line up outside of the Theater of the Stars near Tower of Terror and Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster located on Sunset Boulevard very early to ensure they are able to get into the amphitheater and grab a spot. Once the theater is filled, Guests will not be allowed in, so to ensure you get a spot for the showing, we highly recommend lining up early.

Per the Disney World website:

Please have your entire party together before entering the amphitheater. You may arrive as early as 90 minutes prior to each show. Be sure to arrive early to get a seat!

What characters, live actors, and water effects are included in Fantasmic!?

Fantasmic! features more than 50 live performers, massive sets, stunning effects, dazzling pyrotechnics and rousing music.

Since Fantasmic! brings Guests into Mickey’s dreams, we, of course, will see Mickey Mouse as both himself and as Sorcerer Mickey. But that’s not all because Guests will also see characters from fan-favorite movies including Beauty and the Beast, Sleeping Beauty, The Little Mermaid, Aladdin, The Lion King, Pocahontas, and Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

Some of the characters you will see in the show include Cinderella, Prince Charming, Ariel, Prince Eric, Belle, Beast, Aladdin, Jasmine, Snow White, The Prince, Aurora, Prince Phillip, Tiana, Stitch, and more.

Because Mickey’s dreams soon become a nightmare, Guests should also expect to see some of Disney’s most iconic villains, including the one and only Maleficent! Other Disney Villains that make appearances include Ursula, Cruella De Vil, Scar, Claude Frollo, Jafar, Hades, and others.

One of the most unique characters featured in Fantasmic! is Maleficent as she is in the form of a towering, 40-foot-tall dragon!

Other rare characters that you may spot that do not typically appear in other areas of the theme park include Pinocchio, Geppetto, Doc, Grumpy, Happy, Sleepy, Sneezy, Bashful, Dopey, Genie, Moana, Beast, Rafiki, Br’er Bear, John Smith, Meeko, Baloo, Mary Poppins, and Bert.

Exciting new changes for Fantasmic!

Once Fantasmic! returns to Walt Disney World, Guests will be able to witness brand-new scenes highlighting some of our favorite movies!

What changes are coming to Fantasmic!?

Disney Parks Blog confirmed the changes coming to Fantasmic!, writing:

As Josh D’Amaro, Chairman, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, announced earlier today, “Fantasmic!” will also be returning to Disney’s Hollywood Studios in 2022. When this incredible spectacular reopens next year, it will incorporate an all-new sequence featuring live performers, stunts, special effects and more!

Though they did not confirm which films would be represented in the new sequences at first, if you look closely at the new poster below, it seems this new sequence will involve characters and scenes from Disney’s Moana (2016), Frozen (2013), and Aladdin (1992).

Since the official announcement, Disney has confirmed some of the changes fans can look forward to:

The iconic “Fantasmic!” at Disney’s Hollywood Studios will make its much-anticipated return later in 2022 with a new show sequence featuring Disney characters – Mulan, Elsa, Aladdin, Pocahontas and Moana – in heroic moments, as well as new technical enhancements. Guests won’t want to miss this spectacle set on a canvas of water where the forces of good and evil battle it out in Mickey’s dream. The extravagant, open-air nighttime musical boasts more than 50 live performers, massive sets, stunning effects, rousing music and dazzling pyrotechnics.

From this latest announcement, we can confirm that even though the return of the show is still in the works and there is not an official return date yet, we know that the show will include Mulan, Elsa, Aladdin, Pocahontas and Moana, as well as new technical elements throughout.

It has also been confirmed that the Pocahontas scene would be removed from Fantasmic!, and the new sequence would replace that time slot in the show.

For more information on Fantasmic! and where to get the best viewing spots, visit our website here.

Inside the Magic will continue to update you as we get information surrounding Fantasmic! at Walt Disney World.

Are you excited to hear Fantasmic! will return to Disney’s Hollywood Studios? How do you feel about the changes coming? Let us know in the comments below.

If you want to visit Walt Disney World on your next vacation, let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation. You won’t want to miss everything the Parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district has to offer!