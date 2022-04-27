Showtimes Revealed For Long-Awaited Return of Disney’s Fantasmic!

Disney just revealed when Guests will finally be able to watch Fantasmic! again.
Beginning on May 28, 2022, Fantasmic! will show at 9:00 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. according to the official website.
Disney previously announced that several nighttime spectaculars would be making their return to Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure in the near future. On April 22, The Main Street Electrical Parade and Disneyland Forever finally returned to Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Park, replacing Mickey’s Mix Magic. Joining the show, World of Color will return to Disney California Adventure! And finally, Fantasmic! is preparing for its return to Disneyland park on May 28, 2022.
Anyone who has seen Fantasmic! understands that there are many technical features and elements that must work in unison in order to pull the show off. Through various pyrotechnics as well as impressive sets and fireworks, Disneyland’s Fantasmic! is an incredible experience you won’t want to miss.
Over in Orlando, Disney fans and Guests alike are also anxiously awaiting the return of Fantasmic! to Walt Disney World Resort at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
More about Fantasmic!
When Dreams Come to Life
As darkness falls, dazzling special effects transform the Rivers of America into an epic canvas for this extravagant live show.
Fast asleep, Mickey dreams he is the Sorcerer’s Apprentice. With a wave of his hands, he conducts scenes from Fantasia across enormous screens of water while brilliant sparks burst overhead. Pink elephants, swashbuckling pirates, princesses and more—including memorable scenes from Disney classics such as Aladdin, The Lion King, Tangled and Pirates of the Caribbean—appear on and around the Rivers of America.
When Mickey is suddenly pulled into the Magic Mirror, his dream takes a dark turn. The Evil Queen from Snow White conjures up some of Disney’s most dastardly villains—including Maleficent as a 45-foot, fire-breathing dragon! Mickey must use the power of his imagination to vanquish his foes—and save the day.
Featuring a fantastical array of live performers, beloved Disney characters, enhanced special effects, state-of-the-art projections and superb pyrotechnics, this show will wow the entire family.
Will you be watching Fantasmic! when it finally returns?
