Showtimes Revealed For Long-Awaited Return of Disney’s Fantasmic!

Disney just revealed when Guests will finally be able to watch Fantasmic! again.

Beginning on May 28, 2022, Fantasmic! will show at 9:00 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. according to the official website.

Disney previously announced that several nighttime spectaculars would be making their return to Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure in the near future. On April 22, The Main Street Electrical Parade and Disneyland Forever finally returned to Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Park, replacing Mickey’s Mix Magic. Joining the show, World of Color will return to Disney California Adventure! And finally, Fantasmic! is preparing for its return to Disneyland park on May 28, 2022.

Anyone who has seen Fantasmic! understands that there are many technical features and elements that must work in unison in order to pull the show off. Through various pyrotechnics as well as impressive sets and fireworks, Disneyland’s Fantasmic! is an incredible experience you won’t want to miss.

Over in Orlando, Disney fans and Guests alike are also anxiously awaiting the return of Fantasmic! to Walt Disney World Resort at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

When Dreams Come to Life