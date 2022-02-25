Disney Reveals Why Fantasmic! Is Taking So Long To Return

Ever since the Disney Parks reopened, fans have dreamt of the day they could see the stunning nighttime spectacular Fantasmic! again.

Disneyland Resort Guests are now counting down the days.

Disney announced last week that several nighttime spectaculars would be making their return to Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure in the near future. On April 22, The Main Street Electrical Parade and Disneyland Forever will finally return to Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Park, replacing Mickey’s Mix Magic. Joining the show, World of Color will return to Disney California Adventure! And finally, Fantasmic! is preparing for its return to Disneyland park on May 28, 2022.

Recently, the Orange County Register conducted an interview with Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock and asked him many questions pertaining to the Disney Parks moving forward.

One, of course, was about the return of Fantasmic! and why the show is returning a full month later than the other nighttime entertainments.

“It just took longer to do,” Potrock said. “We were literally installing towers as of earlier this week. It’s just a much more intricate, complex mechanical endeavor. The teams have been working extraordinarily hard. Part of it was the fact that parts and workmanship at a lot of places that were happening off property were slowed by COVID. That all fit into the production.”

Anyone who has seen Fantasmic! understands that there are many technical facets that must come together to pull the show off. Disney makes these look seamless, but they are anything but. With the Fantasmic! show in Disneyland receiving refurbishments and Potrock sharing that towers were being installed just this week, it makes sense with Disney will need a little more time to get the show back up-and-running.

Over in Orlando, Disney fans are also anxiously awaiting the return of Fantasmic! to Walt Disney World Resort at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

As of now, Walt Disney World Resort has not made any update on will the show will return other than the announcement that it is set to return in 2022. Disney is still putting the finishing touches on the stadium there as a permit was just recently filed, but the good news is that the moat where the show takes place has been refilled with water and the latest look at the area shows that much of the stage equipment has been set up and looks ready to go.

Disney’s official description of Fantasmic! reads:

A Legendary Tale Featuring more than 50 live performers, massive sets, stunning effects, dazzling pyrotechnics and rousing music, this larger-than-life show is painted on a grand canvas of dancing water and light like nothing you’ve ever seen. Overflowing with silly and suspenseful surprises, it will leave your entire family smiling from ear-to-ear!

A Night When Dreams Come True Fast asleep, Mickey Mouse dreams that he is a mighty sorcerer’s apprentice with the power to control water, color and magic. The Disney Villains—including Maleficent in the form of a towering, 40-foot-tall dragon—turn Mickey’s dream into a nightmare, but don’t underestimate the power of Mickey’s imagination! The fantastic fantasy includes Disney Characters from some of your favorite animated classics: Beauty and the Beast

Sleeping Beauty

The Little Mermaid

Aladdin

The Lion King

Pocahontas

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

