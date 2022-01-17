Disney Now Beginning Test Runs On Fantasmic!

One of the most popular Disney experiences is nearing a return.

After nearly two years of closure, Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort announced that Fantasmic!, the popular nighttime spectacular at Disneyland Park in California and Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Orlando, would be making a return in 2022.

While Disney has yet to give an official date on when the attraction will reopen or if it will be accessible through Disney Genie+ or Lightning Lane for Guests at either of the Parks, we do have good news to pass along.

Disneyland Resort has officially begun test runs on Fantasmic!

Twitter user @DrewDisneyDude shared a video from @IamChrisRodgers in which we can see the projections lighting up the nighttime sky.

Fantasmic! testing has started at Disneyland as the show is set to return this Spring! Video @ IamChrisRodgers on Instagram

Fantasmic! testing has started at Disneyland as the show is set to return this Spring! Video: @ IamChrisRodgers on Instagram pic.twitter.com/bghBOWB82G — Drew (@DrewDisneyDude) January 16, 2022

Disneyland’s official description of Fantasmic! reads:

When Dreams Come to Life

As darkness falls, dazzling special effects transform the Rivers of America into an epic canvas for this extravagant live show. Fast asleep, Mickey dreams he is the Sorcerer’s Apprentice. With a wave of his hands, he conducts scenes from Fantasia across enormous screens of water while brilliant sparks burst overhead. Pink elephants, swashbuckling pirates, princesses and more—including memorable scenes from Disney classics such as Aladdin, The Lion King, Tangled and Pirates of the Caribbean—appear on and around the Rivers of America. When Mickey is suddenly pulled into the Magic Mirror, his dream takes a dark turn. The Evil Queen from Snow White conjures up some of Disney’s most dastardly villains—including Maleficent as a 45-foot, fire-breathing dragon! Mickey must use the power of his imagination to vanquish his foes—and save the day. Featuring a fantastical array of live performers, beloved Disney characters, enhanced special effects, state-of-the-art projections and spectacular pyrotechnics, this show will wow the entire family. The attraction is getting closer and closer to being able to open and that is fantastic news for Guests who’ll be visiting this spring and later in 2022, as well. Over at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, we also have good news to share. The theater in Walt Disney World Resort has undergone some major refurbishments and, with the attraction also set to open in 2022, we should be hopefully getting an update soon on when it will officially return. At last glance, the water had not been added back, but major rigging and updated technology had been accomplished. Disney World’s official description of Fantasmic! reads: A Legendary Tale Featuring more than 50 live performers, massive sets, stunning effects, dazzling pyrotechnics and rousing music, this larger-than-life show is painted on a grand canvas of dancing water and light like nothing you’ve ever seen. Overflowing with silly and suspenseful surprises, it will leave your entire family smiling from ear-to-ear! A Night When Dreams Come True Fast asleep, Mickey Mouse dreams that he is a mighty sorcerer’s apprentice with the power to control water, color and magic. The Disney Villains—including Maleficent in the form of a towering, 40-foot-tall dragon—turn Mickey’s dream into a nightmare, but don’t underestimate the power of Mickey’s imagination! The fantastic fantasy includes Disney Characters from some of your favorite animated classics: Beauty and the Beast

Sleeping Beauty

The Little Mermaid

Aladdin

The Lion King

Pocahontas

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

Until Fantasmic! returns, Guests at Disney’s Hollywood Studios will still be able to enjoy some incredible entertainment and shows including Beauty & The Beast Live on Stage, For The First Time in Forever: A Frozen Sing-Along Celebration, Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular!, Disney Movie Magic, and Wonderful World of Animation. There are also rides like Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, Toy Story Mania, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, Slinky Dog Dash, Star Tours: The Adventures Continue, Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, and many others.

Are you excited about Fantasmic! returning to Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort this year?

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district! Or, how about a trip to Disneyland Resort to experience the Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure?