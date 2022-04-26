Disney Quietly Announces New Exclusive Collectibles Only Available This Week

Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort are currently in the midst of their Halfway to Halloween celebration.

Disney unveiled yesterday that it would be revealing some major announcements pertaining to the holiday this week and there are some exclusive treats and collectibles that will only be available this week.

Disneyland Resort

Downtown Disney District

Blue Ribbon Corn Dogs (available April 28 through May 1)

Cheddar Pickle Dog: The pickle dog sprinkled with cheddar cheese for a pop of orange to celebrate Halloween

California Churro (available April 27 through May 4)

Spooky Churro: A churro rolled in cinnamon sugar cut in half, drizzled with peanut butter and chocolate sauce, and topped with yummy peanut butter candy pieces in seasonal colors

Walt Disney World Resort

Magic Kingdom Park

Sleepy Hollow (available April 28 through August 13)

Lady on the Gravestone 50th Chilling Chamber Pop: Citrus cake crumbs, raspberry buttercream, and blue crisp pearls (New)

Available at Liberty Square Popcorn Cart and Various Outdoor Vending Carts (available April 28 through May 1)

Jack Skellington Popcorn Bucket (Limit two per, person per transaction while supplies last)

Disney Springs

The Ganachery (available April 28 through May 1)

Sister’s Elixir Hot Cocoa Bomb: Dark chocolate cauldron filled with hot cocoa mix and marshmallows topped with an edible image of the Sanderson Sisters and a chocolate broom stirrer

Gideon’s Bakehouse (available April 28 through May 1)

Get an exclusive trading card during Halfway to Halloween. Each four and six cookie box will feature one of the sixteen cards, plus be on the lookout for a bonus card for those waiting in line featuring Barnabas Mephistophelittle! (Limit of one per person while supplies last)

Pumpkin Spice Shadow Cakes: Chocolate-dipped spice cakes with a pumpkin buttercream filling (New)

Frankenstein Cake Slices: A three-layer chocolate cake covered in cookies and cream buttercream and loaded with M&M’s

Valentina Cake: Classic red velvet cake covered in a light and fluffy cookies and cream marshmallow buttercream

Available at Various Outdoor Vending Carts in West Side (available April 28 through May 1)

Mickey Mummy Popcorn Bucket (Limit two per, person per transaction while supplies last)

Resorts

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa (available April 28 through May 1)

Hocus Pocus “Amuck” Cakes: Rich devil’s food cake with “peanut boo-tter” filling decorated to resemble all three Sanderson Sisters

As you can see in the offerings listed above, there are three exclusive collectibles– a Jack Skellington Popcorn Bucket, a Mickey Mummy Popcorn Bucket, and a Barnabas Mephistophelittle trading card.

What do you think of these special offerings? Let us know in the comments!

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Disney World’s water parks, four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district! Or, how about a trip to Disneyland Resort to experience Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure, as well as the Downtown Disney shopping and dining district!